Texas regulators have their eyes on one of the most powerful players in the crypto world

ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber is hosting its annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit next Tuesday at the Hilton-Atlanta Airport with programming beginning at 9 a.m. This event is an opportunity to engage in open and honest dialogue with business and community leaders who are paving the way for change and inclusion in the state. This year’s summit attendees will hear from keynote speaker Victor Terry, the chief diversity officer for State Farm Insurance Companies.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO