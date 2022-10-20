SERIES The series finale of “House of the Dragon” has overtaken “Game of Thrones” for Sky in the U.K. and HBO internationally. The first season concluded on Sky in the U.K. with an overnight audience of 1.386 million, pipping the series launch, which was watched by 1.384 million. The numbers made it the most watched season finale overnight audience on Sky, since “Game of Thrones” season 8, according to Sky. In Asia, “House of the Dragon” concluded its first season as the most viewed title ever on HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. It surpassed “Game of Thrones”...

21 MINUTES AGO