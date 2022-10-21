Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Related
WNEM
Redevelopment of Buick City expected to bring 3K jobs to Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has allocated ARPA funding for the redevelopment of the Buick City brownfield, which is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the city. The Flint City Council approved the $3.25 million in ARPA funding towards Ashley Capital’s redevelopment of the brownfield site at its meeting on Monday. At the same meeting, the council voted to accept a $2 million grant from the CS Mott Foundation for the project.
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
WNEM
Bay City announces new public safety director
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has announced a new public safety director following the retirement of Michael Cecchini, the former public safety director who came under fire following a complaint from a resident. The complaint stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers...
WNEM
New development for Flint Township
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
WNEM
Flint city council continues debate over ARPA budget
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint city council held a special affairs committee meeting to discuss the allocation plan of American Rescue Plan Act funding. This comes after the council presented their ARPA budget on October 17th. Council members Ladel Lewis and Judy Priestley presented the council’s budget as a response to the proposed ARPA budget from Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office.
WNEM
WATCH LIVE: Genesee Co. announces clerk’s resignation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Commissioners are announcing the resignation of County Clerk John Gleason. Gleason’s resignation comes months after he was charged with witness bribing/intimidating/interfering.
WNEM
Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
WNEM
‘Critical’ condition: Genesee County needs ambulances
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County has an ambulance shortage that is being described as “critical.”. “We have, for a long period of time, had problems with shortages with EMS units in the county,” said Bruce Trevithick, executive director of the Genesee County Medical Control Authority, the oversight agency for all county EMS.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Oct. 25th
Ethan Crumbley admitted guilt in the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School last November, and an attorney for several of the victims and their families believes it will have an impact on the case involving Crumbley’s parents. Flint City Council held a special affairs committee meeting to discuss...
WNEM
Attorney: Ethan Crumbley’s guilty plea will have ‘substantial’ implications for parents
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we're following today. Flint City Council continues debate over ARPA budget. Flint City Council held a special affairs committee meeting to discuss the allocation plan of American Rescue Plan Act funding. This comes after the council presented their ARPA budget on October 17th. Council members Ladel Lewis and Judy Priestley presented the council’s budget as a response to the proposed ARPA budget from Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office.
WNEM
Saginaw County Sheriff talks about musical career
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
WNEM
Heidi's Darn Good Cookies
Trick or Treating Safety with the Midland Police Department. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we're following today. Trevithick said that during the past weekend, outside units had to be called in to maintain staffing levels. Swarm of police after...
WNEM
Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we're following today. Trevithick said that during the past weekend, outside units had to be called in to maintain staffing levels. Gov. Whitmer debates Dixon at Oakland University. Updated: 16 hours ago. Gov. Whitmer...
WNEM
Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
WNEM
Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
WNEM
Wet morning commute Wednesday, cooling through the daytime
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been a wet start to the day so far, only seeing brief pauses in the rain. The afternoon hours are when we’ll see the rain coming to an end, and from then on, much quieter weather prevails. The only difference for the second half of the week compared to the first half is that temperatures will be significantly cooler; however, those temperatures will be closer to where they should be at this time of year.
WNEM
Hospitals at capacity in wake of RSV surge
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. “The local hospitals, 80% of the beds are occupied by children who have RSV,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
WNEM
Local paranormal investigator discusses new projects
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're covering. Long-time teacher arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with student. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Long-time Atherton Community Schools band teacher Jerry Lee Cutting was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an...
Comments / 1