Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Biden to get updated COVID-19 booster shot, promote vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was scheduled to get his updated COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urge the public to get theirs to ensure a healthy holiday season. Biden was to appear at the White House with the doctors who are leading administration efforts against the spread of the coronavirus. They were set to be joined by executives from several major drug store chains, which are mounting renewed efforts to help people to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine that’s been reformulated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron, the most dominant strains in the United States. Over 20 million people, including nearly 1 in 5 older adults, have already gotten the updated COVID-19 booster, the White House said.
