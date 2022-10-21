ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

90min

MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals best players - ranked

After another thrilling round of matches, the MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals are set. The Philadelphia Union were the first to make it through, beating FC Cincinnati 1-0 in a tight, hotly-contested showdown at Subaru Park. Just hours later, Supporters' Shield winners LAFC came out on top 3-2 in another thrilling El Trafico clash against the LA Galaxy.
TEXAS STATE
90min

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins MLS Newcomer of the Year award for 2022

Atlanta United star Thiago Almada has won Major League Soccer's Newcomer of the Year award for 2022. The honor recognizes the season's most impactful new MLS player with prior professional experience, which excludes recent academy graduates and SuperDraft picks. Almada joined Atlanta United as a Designated Player from Velez Sarsfield...
ATLANTA, GA
90min

Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year for 2022

Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin has won Major League Soccer's Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award for 2022. It's the second time Curtin has picked up the honor after previously doing so in 2020 when he guided the Union to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title. The 43-year-old saw off competition from LAFC's Steve Cherundolo and Wilfried Nancy of CF Montreal.
90min

CF Montreal face uncertain winter despite season of progress in 2022

After crashing out of the MLS Cup Playoffs to defending champions NYCFC at the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals stage, CF Montreal find themselves at a crossroads. The gradual improvement under Wilfried Nancy - who took over in March 2021 following the departure of Thierry Henry after almost five years as an assistant coach - is there for all to see.
90min

MLS figure Chris Wondolowski set to be subject of new film

A new feature-length movie is currently in development that will circle around the life and professional soccer career of MLS legend Chris Wondolowski, according to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Reuter. The film is set to highlight the player's journey to professional soccer, from college prospect turned fourth-round MLS...
90min

Charlotte FC name Christian Lattanzio as permanent head coach

Charlotte FC have named interim boss Christian Lattanzio as their new permanent head coach. Lattanzio took over from the club's first-ever head coach, Miguel Angel Ramirez, at the end of May following the Spaniard's controversial departure. A former assistant to Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City, Lattanzio went on to guide...
CHARLOTTE, NC
90min

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin looking forward to 'rematch' vs NYCFC

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has welcomed the prospect of once again going up against NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Final. The two sides met at the same stage of the Playoffs last year, with NYCFC coming out 2-1 winners at Subaru Park thanks to Talles Magno's 88th-minute strike. The Cityzens then went all the way to lift MLS Cup, beating the Portland Timbers on penalties in the final.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
90min

90min

