MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals best players - ranked
After another thrilling round of matches, the MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals are set. The Philadelphia Union were the first to make it through, beating FC Cincinnati 1-0 in a tight, hotly-contested showdown at Subaru Park. Just hours later, Supporters' Shield winners LAFC came out on top 3-2 in another thrilling El Trafico clash against the LA Galaxy.
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins MLS Newcomer of the Year award for 2022
Atlanta United star Thiago Almada has won Major League Soccer's Newcomer of the Year award for 2022. The honor recognizes the season's most impactful new MLS player with prior professional experience, which excludes recent academy graduates and SuperDraft picks. Almada joined Atlanta United as a Designated Player from Velez Sarsfield...
FC Cincinnati 'fell a bit short' despite MLS Cup Playoffs debut, says Matt Miazga
After making their MLS Cup Playoffs debut and reaching the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals following three years at the bottom, FC Cincinnati have every right to celebrate their 2022 season. However, general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan have instilled a new mentality at TQL Stadium; one that isn't...
MLS disciplinary round-up: LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig & LAFC's Jesus Murillo fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has announced that two fines have been issued following the MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals. Both fines relate to an incident between Jesus Murillo and Riqui Puig in the clash between El Trafico rivals LAFC and the LA Galaxy on Thursday. The two players came to...
Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year for 2022
Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin has won Major League Soccer's Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award for 2022. It's the second time Curtin has picked up the honor after previously doing so in 2020 when he guided the Union to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title. The 43-year-old saw off competition from LAFC's Steve Cherundolo and Wilfried Nancy of CF Montreal.
Austin FC 2-1 FC Dallas: Djitte & Driussi set up Western Conference Final clash with LAFC
Austin FC booked their place in the Western Conference Final with a 2-1 win over Texas rivals FC Dallas on Sunday evening. Having already seen off Real Salt Lake on penalties in their MLS Cup Playoffs debut, the Verde and Black were the heavy favorites in front of another sold-out crowd at Q2 Stadium.
Nico Estevez 'proud' as FC Dallas prove the doubters wrong in 2022
FC Dallas exited the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 defeat to rivals Austin FC on Sunday evening, but in the grand scheme of things, that'll do little to dampen the new-found optimism around the club. After years of underinvestment and missing out on the post-season in 2021, finishing 11th...
CF Montreal face uncertain winter despite season of progress in 2022
After crashing out of the MLS Cup Playoffs to defending champions NYCFC at the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals stage, CF Montreal find themselves at a crossroads. The gradual improvement under Wilfried Nancy - who took over in March 2021 following the departure of Thierry Henry after almost five years as an assistant coach - is there for all to see.
Jorge Torres Nilo insists Pachuca stand as clear favorites to win the 2022 Liga MX Apertura
Toluca is set to host Pachuca on Thursday at Estadio Nemesio Díez for the first leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura final, defeating Santos Laguna and Club America to reach the championship series.
MLS figure Chris Wondolowski set to be subject of new film
A new feature-length movie is currently in development that will circle around the life and professional soccer career of MLS legend Chris Wondolowski, according to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Reuter. The film is set to highlight the player's journey to professional soccer, from college prospect turned fourth-round MLS...
Charlotte FC name Christian Lattanzio as permanent head coach
Charlotte FC have named interim boss Christian Lattanzio as their new permanent head coach. Lattanzio took over from the club's first-ever head coach, Miguel Angel Ramirez, at the end of May following the Spaniard's controversial departure. A former assistant to Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City, Lattanzio went on to guide...
Mexico names 31-player preliminary World Cup roster
The Mexican national team named the 31-player roster headed to Girona for the final round of friendlies ahead of the World Cup, with Edson Alvarez and Erick Gutierrez headlining the squad.
Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin looking forward to 'rematch' vs NYCFC
Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has welcomed the prospect of once again going up against NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Final. The two sides met at the same stage of the Playoffs last year, with NYCFC coming out 2-1 winners at Subaru Park thanks to Talles Magno's 88th-minute strike. The Cityzens then went all the way to lift MLS Cup, beating the Portland Timbers on penalties in the final.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
NJ/NY Gotham FC sign Ifeoma Onumonu to contract extension
NJ/NY Gotham FC signed forward Ifeoma Onumonu to a contract extension, keeping her at the club through the 2025 NWSL season.
Crystal Dunn sends the Portland Thorns to the NWSL final
The Portland Thorns are through to the NWSL final.
Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Salzburg vs Chelsea in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
