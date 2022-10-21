Read full article on original website
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
Man charged with murdering woman in Walmart parking lot competent to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old woman with his car is mentally competent to stand trial, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township on Aug....
Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
Attorney: Deputy wasn’t chasing speeder before deadly crash
The attorney for the family of a woman who was killed in a crash with an Allegan County Sheriff's Department cruiser is skeptical of claims the deputy was trying to catch up to a speeder.
POLICE: No one hurt after shots fired near Battle Creek apartment complex
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No one was hurt after shots were fired Tuesday morning near an apartment complex, according to Battle Creek police. Flashes can be seen in the top right corner from a ring doorbell camera video. Many shots can be heard in the video. Fatal shooting: Shooting...
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
Man dead after Warren Street shooting, police investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A murder investigation began Tuesday after a man was killed in Battle Creek. At 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, residents on Warren Street, near Oak Hill Cemetery, called police after hearing gunshots ring out. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the yard of...
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Battle Creek home Tuesday afternoon. The car smashed into the home on N. 20th Street, south of Goguac Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Loud boom: Butane sparks...
Coldwater man charged after woman shot with air rifle
A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a woman with an air rifle, injuring her.
Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An accident at a Grandville business killed a semi driver Wednesday morning, according to the Grandville Police Department. Grandville: $800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck. The accident happened at Standale Lumber after a portion of trailer's load fell off and struck a...
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
MSP: Couple dead in ‘isolated’ shooting near Niles
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple at their home east of Niles.
Husband and wife dead in shooting in Howard Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation into the deaths of a married couple found deceased at their home Sunday morning. Police said a 46-year-old woman was found outside the home on Shady Shores Drive around 10:30 a.m. The husband, a 42-year-old man, was found deceased...
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
Elderly woman found dead in Battle Creek home
Officers responded to a home on West Fountain Street where family members found the woman unresponsive. Police are now investigating the case as a murder.
Jackson corrections officer killed in I-94 motorcycle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A Michigan Department of Corrections officer from Jackson was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on I-94, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash at 7:43 p.m., Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township, according to Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
