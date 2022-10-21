ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

WWMT

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man dead after Warren Street shooting, police investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A murder investigation began Tuesday after a man was killed in Battle Creek. At 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, residents on Warren Street, near Oak Hill Cemetery, called police after hearing gunshots ring out. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the yard of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Battle Creek home Tuesday afternoon. The car smashed into the home on N. 20th Street, south of Goguac Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Loud boom: Butane sparks...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An accident at a Grandville business killed a semi driver Wednesday morning, according to the Grandville Police Department. Grandville: $800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck. The accident happened at Standale Lumber after a portion of trailer's load fell off and struck a...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Husband and wife dead in shooting in Howard Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation into the deaths of a married couple found deceased at their home Sunday morning. Police said a 46-year-old woman was found outside the home on Shady Shores Drive around 10:30 a.m. The husband, a 42-year-old man, was found deceased...
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

WNDU

