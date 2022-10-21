Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Related
WGME
Gov. Mills, former Gov. LePage square off on economy, education, lobster in CBS13 debate
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage sparred in the CBS13/FOX23 and Bangor Daily News gubernatorial debate Monday night. Tuesday will be two weeks until Election Day, but Monday night was a chance for the candidates to make one more plea to Maine voters. While...
WGME
Truth Tracker: Maine Republican Party ad blames inflation on Gov. Mills
The economy and specifically, inflation, have been big part of the elections in Maine and across the country. It's also a big part of some of the negative political ads that have been running lately. An ad from the Maine Republican Party cuts to the chase, showing people's wallets and...
WGME
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
WGME
Republicans hope to win Maine Senate in key state races
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- Election Day is now two weeks away, and many consider Maine to be a battleground state. Not only does Maine have high-profile races like for governor and the Second Congressional District, but Republicans need to flip five seats to take control of the state senate. "For me,...
WGME
A demonologist coming to northern Maine to banish a curse
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- For Chris DeFlorio, dealing with demons isn’t something from a horror movie. It’s terrifyingly real. When an Aroostook County resident contacted him to report suffering from a witchcraft curse, the demonologist did what years of police training and spiritual study ingrained in him: he jumped in to help.
WGME
Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland referendum questions D & E
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. The last of the citizen imitative questions focus on the minimum wage as well as restrictions on...
WGME
EPA awarding nearly $1 billion to schools, including in Maine, for electric buses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants...
WGME
2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school
JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
WGME
Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
WGME
Family of missing Bangor man beginning statewide search
PORTLAND (WGME) - The family of a missing Bangor man spent the weekend raising awareness through statewide rallies, pleading with Mainers to help in their search. CBS 13 spoke with the mother of 38-year-old Graham Lacher who was handing out information on the Eastern Prom in Portland Sunday afternoon. Her...
WGME
More than 150,000 absentee ballots requested in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 150,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Maine. Democrats have come close to tripling the number of ballot requests than those from Republicans. More than 82,000 Democrats have requested an absentee ballot and just under 30,000 Republicans have as well. For more information on...
WGME
Student got thumb stuck in car before he was dragged 1/2 mile in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland student is out of the hospital after he was dragged for a half-mile by a car Monday. Police say the middle school-aged boy was being dropped off at home by his classmate’s sister. When the car drove off, the boy’s thumb was...
WGME
Police: 16-year-old Massachusetts girl believed to be in danger may be in Maine
WELLS (WGME) -- Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old Massachusetts girl who is in danger and could be in Maine. Police say Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham, Massachusetts between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on October 18. Police say there has been no contact with weaver...
WGME
Maine childcare providers to get $5.5 million to expand childcare availability
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will reportedly award nearly $5.5 million to current and new Maine childcare providers to expand the availability of affordable, high-quality childcare for working families in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills says these new grants build on her work to...
WGME
South Portland student dragged by classmate's vehicle
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland student was hospitalized Monday after being dragged for half a mile by a classmate’s car. Police say the high school-age boy was being dropped off at home by a classmate. The classmate didn’t realize the boy’s hand was stuck in the...
WGME
Pennsylvania voters concerned with mail delivery delays leading up to election
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With the election right around the corner, some Pennsylvania residents are concerned with how mail delivery delays could impact mail-in ballots. Heather Snyder, a Carlisle resident, said she waited about two weeks to get her mail delivered, and even when she did receive it,...
WGME
Martha Stewart visits Portland bakeries
A cooking icon visited two bakeries in Portland. Martha Stewart posted on her Instagram account she was having a great foodie morning in Portland. She stopped by Standard Bakery on Commercial Street for their coffee and English muffins then made her way to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue to try some of Atsuko Fujimoto’s baked goods.
WGME
'Drive for Kids' golf tournament aims to bring celebrities, fun to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's an exciting new golf tournament coming to Maine next summer that will consist of great golf, celebrity stars and a whole lot of fun. Maine sports legend and longtime NESN host Tom Caron made the trek north to tee up Monday's big announcement. "You know we...
WGME
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
WGME
Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
Comments / 1