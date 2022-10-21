ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGME

Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate

It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Republicans hope to win Maine Senate in key state races

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- Election Day is now two weeks away, and many consider Maine to be a battleground state. Not only does Maine have high-profile races like for governor and the Second Congressional District, but Republicans need to flip five seats to take control of the state senate. "For me,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

A demonologist coming to northern Maine to banish a curse

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- For Chris DeFlorio, dealing with demons isn’t something from a horror movie. It’s terrifyingly real. When an Aroostook County resident contacted him to report suffering from a witchcraft curse, the demonologist did what years of police training and spiritual study ingrained in him: he jumped in to help.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WGME

2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school

JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WGME

Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Family of missing Bangor man beginning statewide search

PORTLAND (WGME) - The family of a missing Bangor man spent the weekend raising awareness through statewide rallies, pleading with Mainers to help in their search. CBS 13 spoke with the mother of 38-year-old Graham Lacher who was handing out information on the Eastern Prom in Portland Sunday afternoon. Her...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

More than 150,000 absentee ballots requested in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 150,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Maine. Democrats have come close to tripling the number of ballot requests than those from Republicans. More than 82,000 Democrats have requested an absentee ballot and just under 30,000 Republicans have as well. For more information on...
MAINE STATE
WGME

South Portland student dragged by classmate's vehicle

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland student was hospitalized Monday after being dragged for half a mile by a classmate’s car. Police say the high school-age boy was being dropped off at home by a classmate. The classmate didn’t realize the boy’s hand was stuck in the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Martha Stewart visits Portland bakeries

A cooking icon visited two bakeries in Portland. Martha Stewart posted on her Instagram account she was having a great foodie morning in Portland. She stopped by Standard Bakery on Commercial Street for their coffee and English muffins then made her way to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue to try some of Atsuko Fujimoto’s baked goods.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
MAINE STATE

