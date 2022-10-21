ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Addison Returns & Two Of The Interns Have A Steamy Hookup

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpg4v_0ih8xHXx00
Image Credit: ABC

The October 20 episode of Grey’s Anatomy begins with Amelia FaceTiming Kai on her way to work. Amelia wishes she could fly to Minnesota to be with Kai. Kai tells Amelia they’re not in Minnesota. When Amelia turns around, Kai is there in Seattle.

In the wake of her panic attack, Zola goes to work with Meredith. Zola wants to watch all the surgeries and forget about her studies.

Addison Is Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qL9c_0ih8xHXx00
Kate Walsh is back as Addison. (ABC)

You didn’t think Bailey could stay away from the hospital forever, did you? She is introduced to the new interns and tasks them with making sex education videos to help prevent teen pregnancy. They’ll be working with another world-class surgeon: the one and only Addison!

Lucas is incredibly awkward around Addison. He doesn’t reveal his last name to her. He knows it would give away his identity. He wants to avoid Addison so much that he goes to Teddy to do any work she has to offer.

Simone’s Grandmother Comes To Grey Sloan

A woman named Joyce, played by Marla Gibbs, comes to the hospital looking for her daughter who is having a baby. Lucas can’t seem to find Joyce’s daughter. Joyce is adamant that her daughter is at Seattle Grace. Her daughter’s name is Denise Griffith. When Lucas looks up Denise’s records, he discovers that she died in 1995. She has a daughter named… Simone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pK7v0_0ih8xHXx00
Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho as Simone and Lucas. (ABC)

Nick finds Zola wandering around the hospital. Nick says she’s looking for a bathroom, but Nick knows that’s a lie. Zola admits that she’s looking for a gallery to watch surgery. Nick has just the thing to keep her occupied. He lets her mess around with the new surgical tools, and she’s a total natural at it.

Kai shows up and is impressed when Zola completes a cognitive puzzle with ease. Nick calls in Maggie and Amelia to watch Zola tackle more cognitive tests without even needing instructions. He’s never seen anything like this.

The interns’ performance skills on camera could definitely be improved. The sex education videos are a little boring, to say the least. Addison is on the phone in the stairwell when a teen girl walks in upset. Her period is late. Addison helps her out and takes her to get a blood test.

After some painful tutorials, Jules turns things around with the sex education video approach. Her explanation of the female anatomy piques the interest of the kids. Suddenly, they all have questions for the docs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CehBI_0ih8xHXx00
Aniela Gumbs as Zola. (ABC)

Jules goes to Link in hopes that he’ll talk to the kids about sexual consent. He refuses, as does Winston. Teddy and Owen, despite their current issues, step up to teach the kids.

Meredith Helps Simone

Simone is paged and brought to Joyce. Joyce thinks Simone is her daughter. Simone has to explain that Denise is dead and has been for years. Joyce doesn’t remember who Simone is. “I don’t want you. I want my daughter,” Joyce says to Simone. Meredith steps in to help Simone with Joyce. Meredith has been here before with her own mother.

When a teen patient needs emergency surgery, Bailey doesn’t hesitate to get back into the OR with Addison. While Addison is in surgery, Schmitt delivers the news to the teen girl that she is pregnant. She only had sex once. She didn’t think she’d get pregnant the first time.

The young girl begins to freak out. She doesn’t want her parents to find out. Schmitt explains that he can give her abortion pills to get rid of her pregnancy, and no one has to know. Addison and Schmitt advise the girl together on how to get rid of this pregnancy.

Meredith finds Simone crying outside the hospital. It’s been 2 years since her grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Meredith advises that living in Joyce’s reality is the “most human option,” even though it’s going to hurt Simone to act like her mom is still alive. Meredith tells Simone that she really feels her pain. When Simone goes back inside, she listens to Meredith and pretends to be her mother in front of Joyce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQpO5_0ih8xHXx00
Bailey’s back at the hospital! (ABC)

Nick pages Meredith about Zola. Kai and Maggie explain how Zola has aced all these neurological evaluations. Maggie tells Meredith that Zola is extremely gifted, which could explain Zola’s panic attacks. She thinks Zola needs to be challenged more than kids her age.

Bailey Returns To Work & The Docs Have Steamy Hookups

Bailey finally admits that she’s ready to come back to work. She wants to reopen the clinic and dedicate it to reproductive health. She’ll also work as an attending. Bailey stresses that she doesn’t want to be the chief. She wants to teach and only work 40 hours a week.

Simone asks Lucas to not tell anyone about her grandmother. She also admits that she knows Lucas is a Shepherd. She hasn’t told anyone yet. “I’ll keep your secret if you keep mine,” Simone says.

Everyone takes all the lessons they learned from sex education and applies them to their own lives. Owen and Teddy finally reconnect, while Kai and Amelia get some alone time together. Lucas and Simone clearly have a connection, but they’re keeping things platonic for now. Jules and Blue hook up. She says it’s just this once, but we all know that’s a lie.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Vampire Academy’s Andrew Liner Teases Mason’s Fate: ‘People Will Have To Make Up Their Minds’ (Exclusive)

Mason Ashford is the ultimate good guy, and he’s facing some serious romantic woes in the last few episodes of Vampire Academy season 1. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Andrew Liner ahead of the October 27 finale about Mason’s future with Rose, that showdown with Dimitri, and more. So, what’s the deal with the Mason-Rose-Dimitri love triangle?
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Logan Declares He’s Ready To Commit To Kate After Dates With Sarah & Shanae

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan are the hottest new couple on Bachelor in Paradise after the Oct. 24 episode. However, they had to break some hearts along the way to get there. Logan and Shanae Ankney initially connected and went on a date, then gave each other roses at the first two rose ceremonies. However, during split week, with Shanae spending time at a separate location, Logan went on a date with Sarah Hamrick, who is also one of Kate’s good friends. Meanwhile, Logan’s close friend, Jacob Rapini, was spending a lot of time with Kate after her arrival.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may have a personal motive against Sonny and Michael

Sonny Dex and Michael could be relatedGeneral Hospital Blog screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) showed up out of nowhere in Port Charles and began worming his way into the organization of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). After Sonny hired him it was revealed that Dex was actually working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to destroy Sonny. General Hospital Blog points out that it's odd that Dex would work so hard to take down a total stranger and suggests his motives might be personal. it's possible that Michae could get caught in the very trap he set for his adoptive dad.
SheKnows

Melanie Griffith & Daughter Stella Are Giving Lookalike Vibes During Beverly Hills Girls Day

We love a copy-and-paste moment from celebrity mother-daughter duos, and today, Melanie Griffith, 65, is serving up lookalike vibes with her youngest daughter, Stella Banderas, 26. The two women spent the day shopping in Beverly Hills, looking California chic in casual clothing. Griffith wore a white long-sleeve t-shirt, relaxed light-wash denim, Birkenstock sandals, and cat eye-style sunglasses. Banderas wore a white ribbed tank top, boyfriend-style black denim, trendy black sandals, and slim, ’90s-style sunglasses. Both women wore their hair in the same updo: a mid-level ponytail with their bangs framing their faces — see the photos HERE. Bandera just turned 26 in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Leslie Jordan Dead At 67: ‘Will & Grace’ Star Dies In Car Crash After Reported Medical Emergency

Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 on Oct. 24, his rep confirmed. The actor reportedly crashed his car into a building after appearing to suffer a medical emergency. In a statement to HollywoodLife, an LAPD spokesperson declined to confirm the victim, but did provide some details. “Today around 9:30am a vehicle collided into a wall in the area of Cahuenga Blvd & Romaine St,” the statement read. “A male adult was pronounced deceased at scene. We are currently not releasing the identity of the decedent.” However, HollywoodLife also obtained the coroner’s report late Monday, which identified the decedent as Leslie Jordan, a “resident of Los Angeles,” while noting that a “cause and manner of death is pending,” along with an examination. “He was pronounced dead at the scene on 10/24/22 at 09:38 hours on Cahuenga Boulevard, south of Romaine Street, in Los Angeles,” the report read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Victoria Pursues Alex As Johnny Admits He’s ‘Leaning Towards Falling In Love’ With Her

Victoria Fuller found herself in a tough situation on the Oct. 24 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. After initially forming a connection with Johnny DePhillipo on the beach, Victoria had closed herself off from pursuing anyone new when the original couples were split up and put in two separate locations for week three. However, she started coming around towards Alex Bordyukov after he showed her some affection one night. “I really, really like Johnny, but I don’t want to be closed off to giving Alex a conversation,” Victoria admitted. “I almost feel like I’m cheating on [Johnny] in a way. It’s so frustrating.”
HollywoodLife

Zuri Craig: 5 Things To Know About ‘AGT’ Finalist & Tyler Perry Collaborator Dead At 44

Zuri Craig passed away on Oct. 21, 2022. He was a contestant on America’s Got Talent. He also appeared in a handful of Tyler Perry movies. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother, and friend, Zuri Craig,” the family of the late America’s Got Talent performer posted on Oct. 23. The message, which was shared on social media, added, “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning. Official details to follow.” The statement listed Zuri’s date of passing as Oct. 21, 2022. He was just 44.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Leslie Jordan’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Co-Star Mayim Bialik Reacts To ‘Unimaginable’ Death, Production Pauses: ‘Rest Well’

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan passed away at the age of 67 on Oct. 24. Many celebrities have since responded to his tragic death, including his co-star, Mayim Bialik, 46, who took to Instagram to announce their show, Call Me Kat, is taking a production pause. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life,” she wrote on Instagram. “He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious.”
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Hilariously Works Out With Wine Bottles In Biker Shorts: Watch

At 76 years old, Goldie Hawn is impressively fit and heartwarmingly cheerful, and on Monday, she showed her fans why: She’s always moving! The Academy Award winner took to her Instagram on Oct. 24 to share a new installment of her “MindUP Monday” series, which focuses on ways to keep your mind and body going strong. This time, she showed people easy exercises they can do right from their homes, which included jumping on a workout trampoline, using wine bottles in place of weights (“It’s great —they both weigh about the same thing!” she exclaimed), and going on walks. She demonstrated each exercise option as she explained how beneficial it is with an upbeat tone and smile on her face.
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Red Hair & Gold, High-Slit Dress For Time100 Gala With MGK

Megan Fox, 36, looked stunning in a high-slit gold gown as she held onto the hand of her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, 32, at the Time100 Gala on Oct. 25. While out in New York City, the Jennifer’s Body star debuted fiery red tresses that were parted down the middle and hit to the middle of her back. She even made sure that her glam makeup matched her hair, as her bold lipstick was also a crimson red. To complete her sexy look, Megan paired the outfit with sky-high gold open-toe high heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'

Mariah Carey shared a few photos of her and daughter Monroe as they rocked the same hairstyle during a night out over the weekend Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby! On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza"...
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Lace Leaves After Rodney Admits He Has A Stronger Connection With Eliza

Rodney Mathews was caught off guard when Lace Morris arrived back on the beach during split week on the Oct. 24 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Immediately after Rodney returned from his date with Eliza Isichei, Lace pulled him aside to find out where he stood in their relationship. “It’s just been hell the last couple of days for all of us,” she admitted. “We had to just up and leave you guys. I came here to tell you that it made me realize how much I really do like you. I came to get on the same page because it’s either you or no one. I’m not going to settle. I want to be here with you and pursue this. I just want to get on the same page as you.”
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance

Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Behati Prinsloo Shows Growing Baby Bump In T-Shirt & Cargo Pants As She Stands By Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo looked cool and calm as she stepped out for a smoothie in the wake of her husband Adam Levine’s recent flirting scandal. The very pregnant supermodel showed off her growing baby bump as she rocked a tiny white tee and cargo pants for her excursion in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Oct. 20. Adding a set of designer shades and chic footwear to the casual ensemble, Behati kept a solemn face in the face of adversity.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
251K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy