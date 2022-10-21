‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Addison Returns & Two Of The Interns Have A Steamy Hookup

Image Credit: ABC

The October 20 episode of Grey’s Anatomy begins with Amelia FaceTiming Kai on her way to work. Amelia wishes she could fly to Minnesota to be with Kai. Kai tells Amelia they’re not in Minnesota. When Amelia turns around, Kai is there in Seattle.

In the wake of her panic attack, Zola goes to work with Meredith. Zola wants to watch all the surgeries and forget about her studies.

Addison Is Back

Kate Walsh is back as Addison. (ABC)

You didn’t think Bailey could stay away from the hospital forever, did you? She is introduced to the new interns and tasks them with making sex education videos to help prevent teen pregnancy. They’ll be working with another world-class surgeon: the one and only Addison!

Lucas is incredibly awkward around Addison. He doesn’t reveal his last name to her. He knows it would give away his identity. He wants to avoid Addison so much that he goes to Teddy to do any work she has to offer.

Simone’s Grandmother Comes To Grey Sloan

A woman named Joyce, played by Marla Gibbs, comes to the hospital looking for her daughter who is having a baby. Lucas can’t seem to find Joyce’s daughter. Joyce is adamant that her daughter is at Seattle Grace. Her daughter’s name is Denise Griffith. When Lucas looks up Denise’s records, he discovers that she died in 1995. She has a daughter named… Simone.

Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho as Simone and Lucas. (ABC)

Nick finds Zola wandering around the hospital. Nick says she’s looking for a bathroom, but Nick knows that’s a lie. Zola admits that she’s looking for a gallery to watch surgery. Nick has just the thing to keep her occupied. He lets her mess around with the new surgical tools, and she’s a total natural at it.

Kai shows up and is impressed when Zola completes a cognitive puzzle with ease. Nick calls in Maggie and Amelia to watch Zola tackle more cognitive tests without even needing instructions. He’s never seen anything like this.

The interns’ performance skills on camera could definitely be improved. The sex education videos are a little boring, to say the least. Addison is on the phone in the stairwell when a teen girl walks in upset. Her period is late. Addison helps her out and takes her to get a blood test.

After some painful tutorials, Jules turns things around with the sex education video approach. Her explanation of the female anatomy piques the interest of the kids. Suddenly, they all have questions for the docs.

Aniela Gumbs as Zola. (ABC)

Jules goes to Link in hopes that he’ll talk to the kids about sexual consent. He refuses, as does Winston. Teddy and Owen, despite their current issues, step up to teach the kids.

Meredith Helps Simone

Simone is paged and brought to Joyce. Joyce thinks Simone is her daughter. Simone has to explain that Denise is dead and has been for years. Joyce doesn’t remember who Simone is. “I don’t want you. I want my daughter,” Joyce says to Simone. Meredith steps in to help Simone with Joyce. Meredith has been here before with her own mother.

When a teen patient needs emergency surgery, Bailey doesn’t hesitate to get back into the OR with Addison. While Addison is in surgery, Schmitt delivers the news to the teen girl that she is pregnant. She only had sex once. She didn’t think she’d get pregnant the first time.

The young girl begins to freak out. She doesn’t want her parents to find out. Schmitt explains that he can give her abortion pills to get rid of her pregnancy, and no one has to know. Addison and Schmitt advise the girl together on how to get rid of this pregnancy.

Meredith finds Simone crying outside the hospital. It’s been 2 years since her grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Meredith advises that living in Joyce’s reality is the “most human option,” even though it’s going to hurt Simone to act like her mom is still alive. Meredith tells Simone that she really feels her pain. When Simone goes back inside, she listens to Meredith and pretends to be her mother in front of Joyce.

Bailey’s back at the hospital! (ABC)

Nick pages Meredith about Zola. Kai and Maggie explain how Zola has aced all these neurological evaluations. Maggie tells Meredith that Zola is extremely gifted, which could explain Zola’s panic attacks. She thinks Zola needs to be challenged more than kids her age.

Bailey Returns To Work & The Docs Have Steamy Hookups

Bailey finally admits that she’s ready to come back to work. She wants to reopen the clinic and dedicate it to reproductive health. She’ll also work as an attending. Bailey stresses that she doesn’t want to be the chief. She wants to teach and only work 40 hours a week.

Simone asks Lucas to not tell anyone about her grandmother. She also admits that she knows Lucas is a Shepherd. She hasn’t told anyone yet. “I’ll keep your secret if you keep mine,” Simone says.

Everyone takes all the lessons they learned from sex education and applies them to their own lives. Owen and Teddy finally reconnect, while Kai and Amelia get some alone time together. Lucas and Simone clearly have a connection, but they’re keeping things platonic for now. Jules and Blue hook up. She says it’s just this once, but we all know that’s a lie.