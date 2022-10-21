ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Tate Reeves issues his first ever pardon as governor, to a turkey

By Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago

After nearly three years in office, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued his first pardon.

It did not go to a person who was wrongfully convicted or an individual who had undergone some extreme character changes while incarcerated. It went to a turkey named Ms. Wilhelmina Wishbone.

The name was chosen by first graders at the Presbyterian Day School in Clarksdale.

Presidents of the United States have been pardoning turkeys in the leadup to Thanksgiving for at least 33 years, and perhaps for much longer , but the event was a first for Mississippi governors. While Oct. 20 may seem like an early date to pardon a turkey, before Halloween celebrations have even occurred, the event was organized to coincide with the official kickoff of the Tackle Hunger Holiday Campaign that is being put on by Extra Table.

The charity group are hoping to raise enough money to provide 3,000 turkeys to food banks and pantries across the state, so that those in need can enjoy one of the traditional aspects of the Thanksgiving meal. They are encouraging donations from the general public to add to what they already receive from corporate partners like The First Bank. A $15 donation will be enough to provide a family with a turkey, while $1 to $5 donations will help provide a side dish. Donations can be made on the Extra Table website or by through Venmo, where their account is named @ExtraTable.

Reeves said he is thankful for many aspects of his life, and so are other Mississippians. He expects all that gratitude to lead to a high number of donations to Extra Table's campaign.

More: Governor blasts mayor again Governor calls Jackson mayor 'incompetent,' but says city can seek its own water contract

"Mississippi is a state that gives. And we give. And we give," Reeves said.

Wishbone is a Bourbon Red Turkey from Morning Dew Farms in Seminary, MS. The Bourbon Red is a heritage breed which are rare compared to the far more common Broad Breasted White Turkeys which often find their way onto Thanksgiving dinner tables, said Greg and Sharyl Crosby of Morning Dew Farms. Wishbone won't have to worry about that fate though, Reeves said.

"While thousands of turkeys will end up stuffed and buttered, in ovens and fryers across this great nation, this Thanksgiving this lucky one here will have the chance to keep on gobbling," Reeves said.

Reeves later addressed questions as to why he had not thus far used his pardon power on any people.

"We obviously are requested to look at the options with respect to pardons regularly," Reeves said. "And in my three years in office I have not yet exercised that authority because I do take it so seriously and we would have to be absolutely convinced of the necessity to do so."

Reeves also addressed President Joe Biden's recent announcement that individuals convicted on federal marijuana possession charges would be pardoned. Reeves said he has no intention of doing the same with those convicted of state drug crimes, saying that often those charged with drug crimes were being investigated for multiple offenses but plead guilty only to the drug aspects after deals were reached. Reeves also said he is not aware of anyone incarcerated in federal prison being released following the president's announcement.

"To my knowledge, there probably aren't going to be any federal prisoners that are let out," Reeves said. "Again, it was a political stunt. I can assure you that in Mississippi, that if and when I pardon anyone, it will be because I am convinced of the need and the necessity to pardon them."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tate Reeves issues his first ever pardon as governor, to a turkey

The Clarion Ledger

