WILX-TV

Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career. By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell

What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
MLive.com

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
