ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State football faces FCS test against No. 1 recruiting class at Campbell

By J.T. Keith, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReMKH_0ih8wlIM00

As Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders stated in his Aflac commercial with Alabama football coach Nick Saban: “It is about to go down.”

Sanders knows the Jackson State (6-0) game against the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-2) on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+) is a litmus test for his team on homecoming. The Tigers put their perfect record on the line in a game FCS football purists wanted to see. For Sanders, it is a chance to evaluate his team before starting a stretch run for another SWAC championship and possible Celebration Bowl title.

The Fighting Camels are close in talent to the Tigers, with the FCS No.1 recruiting class and five NFL prospects on the team. This game is a measuring stick for where the offensive and defensive lines stand. In the Celebration Bowl last season, quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not have time to throw. Both coaches know this game is going to be won in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

“Campbell's defensive line can play the game,” Sanders said on his weekly SWAC coaches call. “They are very disciplined, very strategic and I like what they are doing offensively and defensively. They are stout and have some guys that can get after the passer. This game will come down to what team is in shape and their depth.”

Sanders went on to say, "They mirror their head coach (NFL veteran Mike Minter), who was tough and tenacious: Their defensive line is tough and tenacious. They play gaps well and can get after the quarterback and their secondary is sound. It is a great matchup and we feel like we have answers, it is going to be a great matchup. This team is not going to lay down."

During the offseason, Sanders went about remaking his offensive line with only one starter remaining. The Tigers have scored 264 points through six games, Sanders is 187-of-256 for 1,998 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. He is averaging 333 yards per game and scoring 44 points per game. He is on pace to surpass the 3,231 yards and 30 TDs he threw as a freshman last year.

“I think Shedeur Sanders is the real deal,” Minter told HBCU GameDay. “I think he should win the Heisman. The guy can make it happen. When you have a quarterback like that, you put the ball in his hands and let him do what he do. You have to be able to stop him and I think he is the heart and soul of the offense and he makes everything go for them.”

Many teams believe(d) the way to beat Jackson State is to wear it down and be physical from the beginning of the game until the final whistle. In Week 2, Tennessee State was physical and held the Tigers without a touchdown until the last two minutes of the game before losing 16-3.

JACKSON STATE HOMECOMING GAMEDeion Sanders on Jackson State football homecoming matchup, hopes for weekend safety

SHEDEUR SANDERS IS IN THE HEISMAN RACEDeion Sanders on his son Shedeur Sanders in Heisman Trophy race: 'I think we're in it'

On defense, Campbell will be based out a 4-3 look, with 6-foot-4 defensive end Brevin Allen coming off the edge. He’s been invited to the Hula Bowl, the East-West Shrine game, and all 32 NFL teams have sent scouts to the Buies Creek campus to look at him. Joining him on the line is tackles DJ Jackson, 6-foot and 330 pounds, and Ethan Rennels, 6-3, 330. They also have a four-star recruit in defensive back Myles Rowser, who was recruited to Arkansas.

Campbell comes in with the biggest offensive line in college football. It starts with offensive tackle Mike Edwards, who is 6-7 and 355 pounds and is on the preseason Senior Bowl list. The line averages over 330 pounds.

Minter said that JSU’s defensive line is the ’85 Bears, as far as the way they attack people. Minter said on HBCU GameDay, the Tigers bring everybody on the line and they are coming. They (Jackson State) say, beat our DBs one-on-one if your quarterback is still standing up.

At the skill positions, quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams is special, according to coach Minter. He can run the ball and is athletic and fast. The Warriors run an uptempo offense out of the spread and want to pound the ball between the tackles with senior running back Bryan Barr and freshman Naquari Rogers, who has the speed to take it the distance.

If teams try to load the box, they will throw the ball to a pair of 6-5, speedy receivers and tight end Julian Hill. Hill's 6-4 and weighs 250 pounds, and is the team’s leading receiver. He is a good blocker and has been invited to play in the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine game.

“I really have a lot of respect for coach Minter and what he has accomplished there,” Sanders said. “We are playing against an opponent that can come in here and win. It is not an opponent that is going to come in here and lay down, they are not built that way or taught that way. This should be a great contest and I look forward to it.”

No matter who wins this game, for the Tigers, the real season begins when they host Southern at home on Oct. 29.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown

Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Game Preview: Southern vs. JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State tries to continue their undefeated season when they take on Southern at home Saturday. The Tigers are 7-0 and welcome in one of the best teams in the SWAC. In 2021, JSU beat the Jaguars in a thrilling and emotional game. It was Coach Prime’s first game back from medicals […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State hosts ESPN’s College GameDay for first time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State is set to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 29. The traveling college football pregame show announced it will stop in the capital city for the Jackson State game against Southern on Twitter. The Clarion Ledger reported this will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show. This […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

PriorityOne Bank Metro Jackson Preseason Elite Eleven Girls Basketball Team

Robert Wilson spent 23 years at The Clarion-Ledger/Jackson Daily News as a sportswriter with more than half of those years covering high school sports, mostly in the Metro Jackson area. He helped chose the Dandy Dozen in various sports for more than a decade. Wilson rebirthed a similar team last year with Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard Metro Jackson Preseason Elite Eleven Girls Basketball Team based on our All-Metro team selections from last season and information from high school and college coaches. This is the second annual team. Wilson selected the best players from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties from their performances last season. The players below are in alphabetical order. The boys team will be published in the upcoming days.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system. Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working...
CANTON, MS
WAPT

Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy