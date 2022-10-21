Read full article on original website
John Bell
5d ago
Where there's a will there's a way. Human beings enjoy altering their consciousness, be it with drugs, bungee jumping, being part of a book club, meditation or whatever. The key is moderation.
VTDigger
Man serving up to life in prison dies in cell in Springfield
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a state police press release. The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and he was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.
Vermont State Troopers looking for alleged burglar
In the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, Vermont State Troopers say a suspicious person stole from the East Dorset General Store in Dorset, Vermont.
Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH
RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
WCAX
West Rutland man accused of breaking into garage
A West Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after Troopers claim he broke into a garage on Chapel Street and stole several items.
WCAX
Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
WCAX
Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont administration officials Tuesday briefed key lawmakers on a new privatization strategy to address the crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. It comes less than a week after a judge gave the green light to a controversial plan to build a six-bed residential treatment facility for youth in Newbury.
Rutland Officer finds stolen bike, returns to teen
The Rutland City Police Department reports that a 14-year-old's bike has been found after being stolen from in front of Walmart on October 11. The young teen had just bought the bike for rides to school and work.
WCAX
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is DCF wrongfully helping take children from their parents? One independent group says yes in a new study. The study is based on 32 different cases substantiated by the state agency, although some were appealed. The Vermont Parent Representation Group released the report “Broken Systems/Broken Promises” earlier this month.
WCAX
The Big E brings in big crowds
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WCAX) - For the Big E this year, put the “e” in exceptional. Vermont agriculture officials say the 17-day fair was a success, with the most popular day being Vermont Day. There were 23 Vermont vendors inside the Vermont building to share what the state...
nbcboston.com
Following Wrong-Way Driving Cases, Vermont State Police Offer Safety Guidance
Vermont State Police are raising awareness of wrong-way driving, after several recent incidents — including a crash on I-89 that left several people injured. There have been 43 reported wrong-way driving cases in Vermont so far this year, according to Vermont State Police, though Trooper Christopher Hein acknowledged that number doesn’t count drivers who self-corrected without creating much of a scene.
WCAX
VSP share tips for dealing with wrong-way drivers
Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate. The midterm election takes place in only two weeks and features the race to fill Senator Patrick Leahy, who last year decided to step down in January after nearly five decades in Washington. Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth...
Vermonter allegedly fires rifle during fight
A 21-year-old Wells, Vermont man was arrested after an incident in Wells on Friday.
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
WCAX
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities last week said the suspect in a New Hampshire double murder used a fake ID and alias to buy a handgun at a Barre gun shop. The revelation has raised concerns about the glaring loophole in the federal gun background check system. Reporter Cam Smith spoke with the owner of another gun shop to find out how the background check works.
Former police officer sentenced for selling drugs from cruiser, gun charges in Maine
CALAIS, Maine — A former police officer who had worked nearly 20 years in Maine was sentenced to serve four years in prison for drug and gun-related charges last week. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, of Cherryfield was charged in 2021 with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl, and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Police nab 5 after Kingsbury firearm robbery
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has revealed four suspects who allegedly burglarized Calamity Jane's Firearms on Friday.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Anthony McCarty Of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI
On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI. Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night Vermont State Police responded to the area of Ferguson Hill, and Cabot Road, in the town of Walden, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. Vermont State Police say the operator of...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on a warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Police say they located Jonathan Valentin, of Rutland, walking on the sidewalk while following up on an investigation in the area of Maple Street at around 3:10 p.m. Valentin had an outstanding...
Comments / 5