Last Updated on October 23, 2022 by Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area. School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Science to be featured. KOKOMO, Ind. – Prospective students are invited to explore the many opportunities offered in Ivy Tech Kokomo’s School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Science Oct. 25 when the next “Tuesday@theTech” focuses on technology careers. This is one of a series of monthly events aimed at sharing Ivy Tech’s high-tech facilities and broad range of programming in Kokomo with prospective students of all ages. This event is set for 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the campus at 1815 E. Morgan St.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO