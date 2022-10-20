Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
casscountyonline.com
Ivy Tech ‘Tuesday@theTech’ to focus on technology careers Oct. 25, 2022
Last Updated on October 23, 2022 by Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area. School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Science to be featured. KOKOMO, Ind. – Prospective students are invited to explore the many opportunities offered in Ivy Tech Kokomo’s School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Science Oct. 25 when the next “Tuesday@theTech” focuses on technology careers. This is one of a series of monthly events aimed at sharing Ivy Tech’s high-tech facilities and broad range of programming in Kokomo with prospective students of all ages. This event is set for 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the campus at 1815 E. Morgan St.
casscountyonline.com
Section of River Bluff Trail between Michigan Avenue and Cole Bridge to be closed to the public on Oct. 25, 2022
Last Updated on October 24, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation. A section of the River Bluff Trail along the north side of the Eel River in Logansport will be temporarily closed to the public. On Tuesday, October 25, Logansport Utilities will be working on repairs to the trail. The...
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Prosecutor’s Office awarded grant to combat violence against women
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded nearly $3 million to 51 public and nonprofit organizations through the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program. “STOP” stands for services, training, officers and prosecutors. The program is designed to support communities in their efforts to develop...
Comments / 0