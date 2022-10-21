ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win: photo gallery

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Route 11 closed after Perry County crash

Both sides of Route 11/15 are shut down Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Perry County. The highway is closed in Marysville, between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA. It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone was...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
