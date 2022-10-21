Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
WATCH: Luke Combs Does a Gender Reveal Mid-Concert for Fans in the Front Row
Country music superstar Luke Combs has performed a multitude of sold-out shows during his prolific career. However, despite his numerous concerts performed over the years, it seems the Beautiful Crazy singer is still experiencing “firsts” as he hits the stage during a recent tour. This time, Luke Combs...
2022 CMA Awards Announce Initial Performers: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen & More
The Country Music Association announced the initial lineup of performers for the 56th CMA Awards. Artists taking the stage for performances this year include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band. The...
Wynonna Judd Announces ‘The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert’
Wynonna Judd will perform at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on November 3. The… The post Wynonna Judd Announces ‘The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert’ appeared first on Outsider.
HARDY Sells Out Entire ‘mockingbird & THE CROW’ Tour in 10 Days
HARDY is hot right now. The “Give Heaven Some Hell” singer just released a duet with Lainey Wilson that is climbing the country charts. “wait in the truck” is a whole new kind of murder ballad. The duo will perform it at the CMA Awards on November 9. He just dropped new music and announced that a new full-length album is on the way. He sold out this winter’s ‘Wall to Wall’ tour. And now, he’s sold out the entire ‘mockingbird & THE CROW’ tour that kicks off in February. He did it in just ten days.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish
Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
Before Loretta Lynn died, she asked Mississippi’s Chapel Hart to remake one of her songs
Outlaw women of country stick together! Here’s how “America’s Got Talent” finalist Chapel Hart will honor the legend’s request after her death.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation
When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)
Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Carrie Underwood Shares Precious Video of Her Sons at Their Mom’s First Concert
Carrie Underwood officially kicked off her tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. And her sons made it out to the first show of the tour. Check out the video that she shared below. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Miranda Lambert Says She Made Husband Brendan McLoughlin Huge Promise for Vegas Residency
Country icon Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas Residency began just a few days ago on September 23. The singer reveals a promise she made to her husband ahead of the residency. Lambert kicked off her residency this past Friday. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have a relationship very loved by fans. They have shared the stage multiple times, and fans love it when they do.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Brings Their Sons To Her Concert As Couple Aims To Patch Up Crumbling Marriage
Her biggest fans! Carrie Underwood had endless support when she kicked off her Diamonds & Rhinestones tour on Saturday, October 16, as husband Mike Fisher was in the crowd singing along with their two tots. The singer uploaded footage from the special night in Greenville, SC, which showed one of...
