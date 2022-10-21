ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU women's soccer defeats No. 17 Ohio State, clinches Big Ten Championship

By Bella Johnson
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZrT9_0ih8wCb300

Michigan State senior forward Lauren Debeau celebrates a win against University of Michigan at DeMartin Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022. The Spartans Defeated the Wolverines 2-0.﻿

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State News, Michigan State University

'We're so used to it now:' Michigan State not deterred despite being heavy underdogs

Michigan State football is preparing to go into enemy territory this Saturday with a trip to Ann Arbor to take on rival No. 4 Michigan in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. The Spartans are 21.5 point underdogs heading into the matchup, but they're not letting odds affect their preparation. Fifth-year safety Xavier Henderson, who made his first appearance back from injury against Wisconsin, has been a leader on and off the field for the Spartan secondary. Coaches have emphasized that his leadership skills attract the respect of his peers and they listen to what he has to say.Henderson made...
The State News, Michigan State University

Penalties can't be an issue if Michigan State wants to finish season on a good note

After four weeks of losing, Michigan State almost found a new way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in its 34-28 double-overtime win against Wisconsin. The Spartans committed six penalties in the first half alone - by the end of the night, the team racked up over 100 yards worth of penalties. "We have to have more poise and more discipline as a football team," Head Coach Mel Tucker said after Saturday's win. "Every hundred yards is pretty much seven points." As a head coach, Tucker likes two separate penalties into two categories: "dumb, stupid" ones and those that are...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Grand marshal James Bibbs' pathway from world-record athlete to coach

Coach James Bibbs, first Black head coach at MSU and first Black head track coach in the Big Ten, led the 2022 MSU Homecoming Parade as grand marshal. From high school baseball to running track and playing baseball at Eastern Michigan University, Bibbs is a well-versed athlete and coach that learned the ins and outs of athleticism throughout his career.During his junior year at EMU, Bibbs tied the 60-yard dash world record with Jesse Owens at 6.1 seconds. Shortly after, Bibbs received offers to invitational track meets and shifted his attention from baseball to track at EMU."I really connected well with...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

A look at the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry over the last decade

The battle for the state of Michigan and the Paul Bunyan trophy is set for this Saturday. Michigan State football (3-4) is looking to come out of Ann Arbor with an upset win over rival No. 4 Michigan (7-0) after a not so hot start to the season.In case you're new to the rivalry, or if you've just been living under a rock, anything can happen in these games. Here's a quick recap of the big game over the past 10 years, including record-setting performances and some pretty infamous endings.2021: Michigan State 37, Michigan 33It was a cold Halloween weekend...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss

With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. ﻿In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.﻿However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing

Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU's Greek Life to host Safe Halloween event for East Lansing community

As Halloween nears, students buzz with excitement for one of the largest party weekends of the year. In attempts to combat potential safety concerns within the community, MSU's Greek life will host their annual Safe Halloween event to provide an evening of fun for the children and families of East Lansing."Halloween around a college campus is not really the safest for little kids to go out trick-or-treating, especially for kids that live right in East Lansing," Safe Halloween leadership team director Eliza Gay said. "This was created as a way to give back to the community and also give kids...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Trustee candidates talk plans for presidential search

Two new trustee terms will start in Jan. 2023 on the tail end of President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s 90-day resignation notice. The first major responsibility the elected trustees will face is the selection of a new president. Stanley gave the current board his resignation on Oct. 13, citing a loss of confidence in the board. Two trustee seats are up for election on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot. MSU trustees appear on every ballot in the state and serve for eight years. Travis MengeRepublican candidate Travis Menge said Stanley's resignation brings a new level of importance to the trustee race. "That's going to...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'It was one of the best decisions of my life': MSU program prepares first generation students for college

Human biology freshman Erick Horta said joining Upward Bound of MSU during his freshman year of high school was one of the best decisions of his life. Upward Bound works with first-generation and underrepresented students to prepare them for college. The program offers a wide range of activities including on-campus tutoring and summer classes, college preparation services like FAFSA assistance, guest speakers, community service and group trips.All three of Horta's older siblings joined the program, motivating him to uphold the family tradition."My siblings, particularly my older brother, told me about how it's tutoring, if you ever need help with anything, they're...
The State News, Michigan State University

Role of Title IX in Stanley's departure is starkly different than past leaders' downfalls

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. is the third consecutive MSU president to resign amidst controversies relating to Title IX and Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct, or RVSM, on campus - though Stanley's resignation is for starkly different reasons than those of his predecessors. Stanley gave the Board of Trustees a 90-day notice of resignation on Oct. 13. Stanley's resignation followed the month-long controversy which shrouded the board and president regarding the resignation of former Dean of the Broad School of Business Sanjay Gupta after his failure to report sexual misconduct and MSU's failure to properly certify Title IX reports. Past presidents and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

4 presidents, 4 years: A history of recent leadership changes at MSU

Since the departure of Lou Anna K. Simon from the Michigan State University presidency in 2018, the university has seen three presidents at its helm. Now, upon the resignation notice of Samuel L. Stanley Jr. on Oct. 13, the search begins for what the MSU community hopes will be a president with longevity.After Simon's resignation, MSU was headed by former Michigan governor John Engler, former College of Engineering Dean Satish Udpa, and then Stanley, whose background as a physician included biomedical research. Here's a brief history of this period of transition for MSU.Simon's resignation and court casesSimon officially resigned on...
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU alumni share their homecoming traditions

The hearts of Michigan State University alumni are captured every year by annual homecoming celebrations. Festivities like campus-wide tailgates, parades through East Lansing and the homecoming football game attract hundreds of former Spartans.Alumni venture from far and wide to reconnect with old friends and remember their love for their alma mater.﻿To start a trip and respark the connection to MSU, a drive through campus is a must for many. The changing landscape of both campus and the city continue to surprise returning alumni.﻿"The tallest thing used to be a parking garage and now you guys have high rises all over...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU hosts seventh annual Healthy Homecoming Walk

Michigan State University hosted its seventh annual Exercise is Medicine On Campus Healthy Homecoming Walk on Wednesday at IM Sports East.To promote exercise on campus, participants walked quarter-mile laps around the indoor track of IM East fitness center."[We aim to] make our campus community embed physical activity into the fabric of MSU," fitness and wellness coordinator in MSU's Health Promotion department Kristin Traskie said.Traskie said the event engaged a new sector of the campus community by getting them in the door of IM East for the first time."One of the rec-center staff said, 'Wow, we had so many people come...
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students confused, concerned about cause of Stanley's resignation

MSU students cite confusion following President Stanley's resignation notice. On Thursday morning, President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. gave the Board of Trustees a 90-day notice of his resignation, promoted by the board's month-long discussion of his contract. Stanley informed the MSU community of his decision via an emailed video. In the nearly five-minute video, he stated that he can no longer "in good conscience, continue to serve this board as constituted." "I know that it's been a big issue," business sophomore Tabby Basha said. "Everyone was talking about how it feels very two-sided, one side on President Stanley's and the other side was...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Narcan available on campus thanks to student advocacy

Naloxone, which is more commonly referred to as Narcan, is now available in the MSU Pharmacy. The push toward widespread Narcan accessibility on campus came from psychology senior Jennie Boulus, who was first inspired by others' advocacy when she attended the on-campus TED Talks last April. "This project really started when I was at the TED Talk in the spring," Boulus said. "I just really appreciated the value of what it means to contribute and take a stance and have a voice and advocate for what you believe in."The decision on what to advocate for was easy. Boulus had already been trained...
The State News, Michigan State University

Homecoming 2022 Fall Concert turns a food court into a concert venue

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the food court at MSU's International Center was transformed into a concert venue. The University Activities Board, or UAB, worked in tandem with Impact 89FM and MSU's Impulse Dance Team to host a free concert for students. The concert was originally planned to be held outdoors in Auditorium Field, but rain forced the event to move inside. The lineup of bands and performers were undeterred, despite the weather."It's f-ing rad, playing a food court," lead singer of Pet Me Vikki Vera said, Subway sandwich from the food court in hand.The event kicked off with a routine from...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Line of customers wraps around block for Raising Cane's opening

Around 400 customers lined up for the opening of Michigan's first Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant Tuesday.The Louisiana-based company opened doors in East Lansing this morning, with a line of customers wrapping around the block. Raising Cane's said they had around 25 customers stay overnight for the opening. Good morning! Line for the Raising Cane's opening is from corner to corner right now! Heard 25 customers stayed overnight @thesnews pic.twitter.com/XGaOzAtSgf— Wendy Guzman (@wndygzmn2) October 18, 2022 The opening included speeches from President of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce Tim Daman and East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon.In his speech, Bacon thanked...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

ASMSU looking ahead to MSU president search process following Stanley's resignation

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced his resignation from his position via a university-wide email on Oct. 13. His resignation came following questions about his contract and his role in the MSU administration's failure to comply with the Title IX certification process."I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and the Associated Students of Michigan State University, have lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted," Stanley said in his resignation video.ASMSU voted for no confidence in the Board at the Oct. 6...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Slotkin, Nessel and Stabenow attempt to drive student voter turnout at MSU rally

Shailene Kniffin, a retired Lansing resident, spends her days knocking doors, making calls and stuffing envelopes for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. But, she believes more involvement from young people is necessary if her candidates are going to win this November. "Young folks are our future. I'm retired, and we need young blood … it has to move on," Kniffin said. "We have to get the youth involved, because important issues are at stake, for not only our state, but our country."Kniffin was one of the many community members who spent the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16, on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s resignation: A timeline

A tumultuous two months for MSU leadership ended with President Samuel L. Stanley announcing his resignation on Thursday, Oct. 13, with a video message sent to the MSU community. How did we get here? Watch for the important dates on the eight weeks leading up to the resignation, disputes between the Board of Trustees and how the MSU community has handled it all.Reporting by Morgan Womack, Vivian Barrett and Wendy Guzman. Video Production by Chloe Trofatter.Subscribe to our channel and visit us at: https://statenews.com/ The State News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesnews/The State News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/statenews/The State News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thesnews
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
830
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy