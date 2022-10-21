Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Explore & More unveils accessible indoor playground
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore & More Ralph Wilson Junior Children's Museum has unveiled its new fully-accessible indoor playground. The museum teamed up with Mason's Mission and used funding from Give 716 to make it happen. The playground is designed for children of all abilities to enjoy, with more accessible equipment than the average playground.
New steam program coming to a local Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new steam program is coming to a local Buffalo school. Buffalo Public Schools 54 on Main Street held an open house Tuesday to kick off the new program that will provide daily science, technology, engineering, arts, and math teachings to students. The school's principal Greg...
Buffalo father/son duo bringing UPS Store to East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family is looking to bring a new business to East Buffalo, a place that has historically been overlooked. Making the community stronger, that's exactly what Dr. Uzo Ihenko wants to see in his neighborhood. "The people complain about the east side: job deserts, food...
Shalooby Loofer Brewing under development for Clarence Hollow
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Clarence Hollow will get its first nanobrewery next year with Shalooby Loofer Brewing planning a tasting room. It’s a startup venture by Eon Verrall, a Williamsville resident who bought a house and adjacent detached three-car garage at 10737 Main St. His plan is to rent the house, then use the income to help cover the costs of launching the business in the garage space so he doesn’t need to bring in additional investors.
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
Fall colors begin to fade across New York State
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks after peak fall colors arrived across all of Western New York, leaves have now begun to fade or fall. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, almost the entire state is reporting that this fall foliage season is pretty much over with fall colors past their peak. There are a few exceptions though. The Hudson Valley, the lakefront of Lake Ontario near Rochester, and parts of the Finger Lakes are reporting peak fall color for this week. Then farther downstate, New York City and Long Island are finally seeing near-peak color.
Community leaders discuss starting block clubs in the Masten district
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community leaders and neighbors on Monday night discussed starting block clubs in the Masten district tonight, especially around Fillmore Avenue. The informational meeting happened at the CAO Rafi Greene Resource Center. At the meeting, there were resources available for anyone interested in starting a block club...
DEC recognizes North Tonawanda as climate smart community
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local city has been recognized by the DEC as a climate smart community. On Friday, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec announced the city had received its bronze certification as a climate smart community. “This is part of the city’s commitment to take steps in...
Pickleball tournament takes place at Bidwell Park to benefit Buffalo Seminary
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One Western New York park was closed for a tournament of a new, but wildly popular sport. Bidwell Park hosted Buffalo Seminary's "Pickleball on the Parkway" tournament. Students, parents, staff and other members of the community gathered for an afternoon of family friendly fun. There were...
WNY veterans honored with trip to Washington
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A total of 50 veterans from Western New York went to Washington, DC on October 22, representing World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war. There was even representation of Veterans who fought in World War I. Many veterans have been waiting for...
News 2 You: A look back at the big news stories from this week in history
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten years this week, though technically no longer a hurricane , when Sandy struck the mid Atlantic seaboard including the New York Metropolitan area it still packed enough punch to cause billions in damage from flooding and high winds. Millions went without power for weeks and more than five dozen deaths were associated with the Superstorm when it gouged Gotham on October 29, 2012.
Unknown Stories of WNY: Before this WNY nun, the FBI had none
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the story of a major life change, that made history along the way. The story of a local woman who went from being a nun, to becoming one of the F.B.I.'s first-ever female special agents. Joanne Pierce grew up in Niagara Falls, and after...
Mayor Byron Brown talks water treatment on Talk of the Town
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of water issues around the country, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was discussing the city's water treatment plant on his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday. Buffalo has the second largest treatment plant in the state, located at Bird Island. Earlier this...
Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
ECC consider collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to share libary space
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Community College is considering a collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. This collaboration would be a transition to using the public library space. The school says it would benefit from the freed-up space and the public library would benefit from the additional...
Allentown residents, business concerned over rising crime
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allentown has long been known as one of Western New York’s most vibrant neighborhoods. But on Tuesday, residents and businesses say it’s not the Allentown they once knew, as many locals fear leaving their homes due to increasing crime rates. “I would say that...
Teen victims in expressway crash in Buffalo identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14-year-old girl killed would have celebrated her 15th birthday on November 1, according to her friends and family. Ahjanae Harper was also the mother of an infant girl. Marcus Webster, 19, was another passenger killed. His family said he worked and attended school. The Monday...
Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau met fans in East Buffalo Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be a bye week for the Bills, but one player took time Sunday to meet with the community in East Buffalo. Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau was at Northwest Bank on Jefferson Avenue for a meet-and-greet with the residents. Some giveaways took place too.
Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight returns after visit to D.C.
Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight made a trip to D.C. with local veterans Saturday. Western New Yorkers who served in World War II, The Korean War, or Vietnam were invited to visit national monuments in honor of their service. 2 On Your Side's Alexandra Rios took the trip with local vets....
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0