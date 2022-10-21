ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Explore & More unveils accessible indoor playground

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore & More Ralph Wilson Junior Children's Museum has unveiled its new fully-accessible indoor playground. The museum teamed up with Mason's Mission and used funding from Give 716 to make it happen. The playground is designed for children of all abilities to enjoy, with more accessible equipment than the average playground.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New steam program coming to a local Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new steam program is coming to a local Buffalo school. Buffalo Public Schools 54 on Main Street held an open house Tuesday to kick off the new program that will provide daily science, technology, engineering, arts, and math teachings to students. The school's principal Greg...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Shalooby Loofer Brewing under development for Clarence Hollow

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Clarence Hollow will get its first nanobrewery next year with Shalooby Loofer Brewing planning a tasting room. It’s a startup venture by Eon Verrall, a Williamsville resident who bought a house and adjacent detached three-car garage at 10737 Main St. His plan is to rent the house, then use the income to help cover the costs of launching the business in the garage space so he doesn’t need to bring in additional investors.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Fall colors begin to fade across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks after peak fall colors arrived across all of Western New York, leaves have now begun to fade or fall. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, almost the entire state is reporting that this fall foliage season is pretty much over with fall colors past their peak. There are a few exceptions though. The Hudson Valley, the lakefront of Lake Ontario near Rochester, and parts of the Finger Lakes are reporting peak fall color for this week. Then farther downstate, New York City and Long Island are finally seeing near-peak color.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY veterans honored with trip to Washington

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A total of 50 veterans from Western New York went to Washington, DC on October 22, representing World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war. There was even representation of Veterans who fought in World War I. Many veterans have been waiting for...
WASHINGTON, DC
2 On Your Side

News 2 You: A look back at the big news stories from this week in history

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten years this week, though technically no longer a hurricane , when Sandy struck the mid Atlantic seaboard including the New York Metropolitan area it still packed enough punch to cause billions in damage from flooding and high winds. Millions went without power for weeks and more than five dozen deaths were associated with the Superstorm when it gouged Gotham on October 29, 2012.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Teen victims in expressway crash in Buffalo identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14-year-old girl killed would have celebrated her 15th birthday on November 1, according to her friends and family. Ahjanae Harper was also the mother of an infant girl. Marcus Webster, 19, was another passenger killed. His family said he worked and attended school. The Monday...
BUFFALO, NY
