‘No sense of American foreign policy’: Biden says he’s concerned for future of US aid to Ukraine if GOP wins the House

'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony
President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Blinken says the consequences for using a nuclear weapon have been conveyed to Putin
The consequences for Russia if it uses a nuclear weapon in its war on Ukraine have been conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. “We’ve also communicated directly and very clearly to the Russians, President Putin about the consequences,” the top US diplomat...
Inside the House GOP effort to keep weapons flowing to Ukraine
After House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested last week that Republicans might pull back funding for Ukraine next year if they take the majority, the GOP leader has worked behind the scenes to reassure national security leaders in his conference that he wasn’t planning to abandon Ukraine aid and was just calling for greater oversight of any federal dollars, sources told CNN.
Six takeaways from the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Fetterman and Oz
The first and only debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz quickly devolved into a series of personal and biting attacks in what has become the highest stakes Senate race in the country. Throughout the night, Fetterman’s delivery was at times halting and repetitive, with the Democrat —...
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian officials over crackdown on protests
The United States on Wednesday imposed a slew of new sanctions against Iranian officials involved in the ongoing crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran — the latest US response to Tehran’s efforts to quash outrage after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. “It has been 40 days since...
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
US official says Russia’s purported fears of Ukraine using a dirty bomb are ‘transparently false’
Russia’s defense minister accused Ukrainians of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb — a claim that was strongly refuted by US officials on Sunday as a Russian false flag operation. The allegation from Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu came during a phone call with US Defense Secretary...
Israel's Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran 'challenge'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned President Joe Biden on Wednesday of a mounting Iranian “challenge” as Tehran continues its brutal crackdown over widespread protests led by young Iranians and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal flounder. At the start of an Oval Office meeting with Biden, Herzog noted it had been 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian security custody, which spurred the protests across Iran. He also noted that Iran was “moving toward” becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are “killing innocent citizens...
Trump’s lawyers have accepted service of House January 6 committee subpoena
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena from the House January 6 select committee, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump and his lawyers have until November to 4 to turn over documents sought in the subpoena and until November 14 to testify at a deposition.
‘It was tough’: Fetterman supporters voice concern that debate performance will sway undecided voters
Democrat John Fetterman’s debate performance has intensified the focus on his recovery from a stroke, leading some supporters to worry that his current post-stroke limitations could affect his narrow lead in the critical Pennsylvania Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz. If Fetterman’s showing changes the trajectory of the race,...
Clashes in Iran as thousands gather at Mahsa Amini’s grave, 40 days after her death
Clashes broke out throughout Iran Wednesday as thousands of people came to the burial site of Mahsa Amini in Saqqez, a city in the Kurdistan province, to mark 40 days since her death, semi-official Iranian state news agency ISNA said. Protests have swept through the Islamic Republic following the death...
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez under federal investigation again
Sen. Bob Menendez is facing a new federal investigation after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his 2017 trial for corruption, an adviser to the New Jersey Democrat said in a statement Wednesday. “Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does...
Judge rules DeSantis administration must turn over records relating to migrant flights
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with state public records laws and must turn over records relating to flights taking migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a judge ruled Tuesday. On September 14, two planes picked up 48 migrants in San Antonio, Texas, and dropped them...
15 killed, 40 injured in ‘terrorist attack’ in Iran – state news
At least 15 people were killed and 40 others were injured Wednesday in a “terrorist attack” at the Shahcheragh Shrine in the city of Shiraz, southern Iran, according to state-run media and Iranian officials. Two children were among the victims, according to state-run Press TV. Iranian security forces...
