ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Officials in Texas’ most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Child ID kits provided to Texas students are intended to find missing children, officials say — not identify victims of school shootings like Uvalde

A recent move by Texas school districts to provide families with child identification and DNA kits has sparked anxiety amid the horrifying backdrop that genetic material was needed by authorities to identify the fourth-grade victims killed this year in a shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. The kits, however, are...
TEXAS STATE
Idaho8.com

More rounds of rain and snow coming early this week

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected to continue into the evening hours for the Snake River Plain, SE Idaho, and western WY. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected for central ID and Magic Valley. Winds will be just a little breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's and even teen's.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy