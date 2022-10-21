Officials in Texas’ most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Read full article on original website
Child ID kits provided to Texas students are intended to find missing children, officials say — not identify victims of school shootings like Uvalde
A recent move by Texas school districts to provide families with child identification and DNA kits has sparked anxiety amid the horrifying backdrop that genetic material was needed by authorities to identify the fourth-grade victims killed this year in a shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. The kits, however, are...
Winter Weather Advisory issued October 23 at 2:35AM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Salt River Pass. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you...
More rounds of rain and snow coming early this week
TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected to continue into the evening hours for the Snake River Plain, SE Idaho, and western WY. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected for central ID and Magic Valley. Winds will be just a little breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's and even teen's.
