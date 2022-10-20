Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
Yanni Karlaftis moved back to LB from LEO
Yanni Karlaftis is on the move again. The redshirt freshman is now a linebacker, GoldandBlack.com has confirmed. Karlaftis was playing LEO, a hybrid end/linebacker spot. It's hoped the 6-3, 235-pound Karlaftis can bolster the linebacking unit. The position switch was made earlier last week, as Karlaftis warmed up with the...
Scarlet Nation
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue-Wisconsin, basketball and more
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season. Yep, time is a flat circle, and Wisconsin has now won 16 in a row against Purdue, some of those games being highly competitive, some not so much. Saturday's not so much, despite what the final score might suggest.
Scarlet Nation
GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue's loss at Wisconsin
In tonight's simulcast, GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick revisit Purdue's 35-24 loss to Wisconsin in Madison and look ahead to what is still in front of the Boilermakers as the month of November awaits. Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?. Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter...
Scarlet Nation
GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm talks Wisconsin game
MADISON, Wis. -- Jeff Brohm discusses Purdue's 35-24 loss at Wisconsin. Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?. Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube. : Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast. Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved....
Scarlet Nation
GoldandBlack.com videos: O'Connell, Mockobee, Kane discuss Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell, RB Devin Mockobee and S Sanoussi Kane discuss the 35-24 loss at Wisconsin. Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?. Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube. : Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to...
Scarlet Nation
Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 10
A look at some of Purdue's 2023 commitments' weekend results ... Week 10: Cathedral was off this weekend before opening sectionals next weekend against Lawrence North. Week 9: In a really impressive 40-29 win at Center Grove, Gilbert did not record any statistics. Week 8: Cathedral beat Brebeuf 42-21. Gilbert...
Comments / 0