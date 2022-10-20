ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Drive

Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine

Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
straightarrownews.com

Putin most likely sabotaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline was built to reduce soaring energy prices for those living in the EU, but the project was controversial from the start. Fears around the EU relying so heavily on Russia’s cheap natural gas supply only increased since Russia invaded Ukraine. Straight Arrow News contributor Larry Lindsey explains that while some argue the U.S. benefits from the leaks, the damage was most likely due to Russian sabotage.
Reuters

Russia to take Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to U.N. as Kherson empties

NEAR KHERSON FRONTLINE, Ukraine, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia was expected to press its case at the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, an assertion dismissed by Western and Ukrainian officials as a pretext for escalating the war.
The Hollywood Reporter

Russian Court Rejects Brittney Griner Appeal of Her 9-Year Sentence

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrittney Griner Pleads for Help in Letter to President Biden From Russian Prison: "I'm Terrified I Might Be Here Forever"Julianne Nicholson joins Nicolas...
straightarrownews.com

Sunak likely next UK PM; Russia ‘dirty bomb’ claim; Korean warning shots

Rishi Sunak began the week as the strong favorite to become the country’s next prime minister; Russia’s defense chief alleged Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device; and North and South Korea fired warning shots at each other. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
straightarrownews.com

DOJ charges 13 Chinese officials in malign influence cases

Two people have been arrested and 13 charged in three different cases which the Department of Justice said were part of malign schemes on behalf of the Chinese government. The defendants are accused of a range of crimes including trying to steal American technology and interfering in a prosecution. “The...

