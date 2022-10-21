Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
WSAZ
Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road. Channell...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
WSAZ
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
Arrest made after body found in Ohio
IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) — An arrest has been made in an investigation into a body found in Ironton. The body was found on the 1200 block of 9th St. in Ironton, and Ironton Police say that the call originally came from the sanitation department reporting a suspicious item thrown in the garbage at around 8:00 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bainbridge F.D. and Paxton Township EMS to merge into one department
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Residents in the Bainbridge area will soon have one fire and EMS department after a merger between the Bainbridge Fire Department and Paxton Township EMS was announced. Fire Chief Branson P. Leisure released a statement saying, “The Bainbridge Fire Department and Paxton Township EMS, after...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Structure Fire on North Side of County
ROSS – Emergency services have been called to a structure fire on the North Side of the county around 1:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a structure located in the area of 470 block of Mcdonald Road was reported to be fully engulfed. When firefighters arrived they called for mutual aid including a grass truck, and Box 65 to come to the scene.
WSAZ
Wilkesville, Ohio neighbors face nearly 17-mile round trip commute to get mail
WILKESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A special trip to the post office means traveling great lengths for Wilkesville residents like Chuck Brown. Brown says for as long as he’s lived in the area, he would only have to drive about two blocks to get to the Wilkesville Post Office in Ohio.
One dead after motorcycle, SUV collision in Fairfield County
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center line and was hit by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. […]
Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
Burning pizza box threatens 4 Boyd County homes
The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man charged in parts thefts at Hino facility
PARKERSBURG — A Fairmont man has been arraigned for the alleged theft of a number of parts from trucks at the Hino facility in Parkersburg. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was arraigned last week before Wood County Magistrate Robin Waters on charges of illegal entry and 37 counts of grand larceny.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Officials announce the closure of London Rd. in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Pickaway County officials announced the temporary closure of London Road in Derby. According to the Indiana & Ohio Railway, the closure will last for 5 to 7 days for track repairs. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route during that time.
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
WSAZ
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle rollover crash in Meigs County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 Saturday night on Happy Hollow Road in Rutland. Police say the driver was traveling northwest when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
WSAZ
Two people flown to hospital following ATV crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Troopers say the crash happened Friday around 9:00 p.m. on US 52 in Nile Township. They say an ATV was traveling southwest when it flipped over. The driver...
wchstv.com
Two people transported by medical helicopter following ATV crash in Scioto County
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Austin Newman, 24, of Friendship and Catherine Shear, 25, of Chillicothe were transported by a medical helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital after an ATV overturned, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Times Gazette
Land bank begins properties demolition
The demolition of two out of 18 houses in Highland County got underway Monday beginning at 123 Hill St., Hillsboro, and 36 Maple St., Mowrystown. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant received by the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings. Sixteen other blighted structures will be demolished in the upcoming months. Next up for demolition are structures at 533 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, and 29 Maple St., Mowrystown. \Follow the Land Bank on Facebook @HiCoLandBank.
