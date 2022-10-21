ROSS – Emergency services have been called to a structure fire on the North Side of the county around 1:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a structure located in the area of 470 block of Mcdonald Road was reported to be fully engulfed. When firefighters arrived they called for mutual aid including a grass truck, and Box 65 to come to the scene.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO