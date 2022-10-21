Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football makes cut for elite 2024 in-state WR Brandon Heyward
It makes all the sense in the world that Tennessee football would be the most attractive place in the nation for elite wide receivers given what Josh Heupel has built on Rocky Top. The Vols would obviously be even more attractive for elite receivers in the area, and they are now trending for another such prospect.
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football’s stock report following Week 8 of 2022
It wasn’t a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, but Tennessee football did make history over homecoming weekend. The Vols had their highest scoring output under Josh Heupel to date and set a record for points in a first half with 52 as they beat the UT-Martin Skyhawks 65-24 to improve to 7-0 on the year.
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football’s resume, upcoming schedule boosted by Saturday
In the course of one weekend, Tennessee football saw its stock shoot up even further beyond just being a 7-0 team that beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Vols now have multiple quality wins, and their schedule looks even more brutal than initially thought. Rocky Top’s record includes four wins...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football still on top of SEC Power Rankings after Week 8 of 2022
It was a wild weekend in the Southeastern Conference given the fact that so many teams were not playing. Five were on a bye, and a sixth, Tennessee football, had a meaningless game against the UT-Martin Skyhawks, which we all knew they would win 65-24. Those other four games shook things up, though.
Comments / 0