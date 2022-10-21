ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

Delaware Gazette

McLane: BWLS four-star recruit

SUNBURY — Big Walnut Superintendent Ryan McLane name-dropped another Ryan when comparing the district’s performance on the state report card. “Our report card actually wasn’t that bad,” McLane said at the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on Oct. 20. “The state has changed the way it reports on schools, and now we’re on a star system. Think of it as a Yelp review or how you review college football and basketball recruits. So out of a total of 25 possible stars across five categories, Big Walnut attained 20. So that puts us as a four-star recruit. (Ohio State football coach) Ryan Day would probably be calling us.”
SUNBURY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Day talks matchup with Penn State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State returns to the road for just the second time this season when it travels to take on the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) on Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day met with the media to recap last week’s performance and to preview the challenge ahead against Penn State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Group to perform ‘Clue: On Stage’

This weekend, audiences can solve a classic mystery by attending Arena Fair Theatre’s production of “Clue: On Stage,” which opens Friday. “Clue: On Stage” is a play adaption of the 1985 film ”Clue,” which itself is an adaptation of the board game of the same name and follows the well-known game characters as they attempt to solve a murder mystery.
Delaware Gazette

Lewis to face Bukoffsky for commissioner seat

A seat on the Delaware County Board of Commissioners will be up for grabs in the general election as current Commissioner Barb Lewis seeks reelection, while Democratic newcomer Tiffany Bukoffsky hopes to win her first term. Lewis assumed office in January 2015 following seven years of service as a trustee...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

