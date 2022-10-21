SUNBURY — Big Walnut Superintendent Ryan McLane name-dropped another Ryan when comparing the district’s performance on the state report card. “Our report card actually wasn’t that bad,” McLane said at the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on Oct. 20. “The state has changed the way it reports on schools, and now we’re on a star system. Think of it as a Yelp review or how you review college football and basketball recruits. So out of a total of 25 possible stars across five categories, Big Walnut attained 20. So that puts us as a four-star recruit. (Ohio State football coach) Ryan Day would probably be calling us.”

SUNBURY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO