KXLY
Rain moving in Tuesday night for a wet start to Wednesday – Kris
We are tracking rain moving into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area late Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday morning. It will be a soggy start to Wednesday. However, the showers will decrease through the morning, and you might even see some sunshine by noon. It will stay dry the rest of the day, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KXLY
Cool, cloudy and breezy today – Mark
Wednesday will be cool and breezy. Thursday and Friday will be cloudy and warmer with temperatures sitting aroudn 53 degrees. The weekend will bring mid-50s then showers Sunday into Monday morning. As of now, we’re seeing dry weather for trick-or-treating. Plan your day. WEar some extra layers! Today’s breezy...
KXLY
Light morning showers to partly cloudy and cool – Mark
Today, we’ll see showers ending with variable clouds and cool, breezy at times as well. It’ll be cloudy and warmer Thursday and Friday. We’ll sit at 53 degrees for both days, and mid-50s for the weekend, with Sunday showers into Monday morning. If you’re gearing up for Halloween, your trick-or-treating weather should be in the 40s and dry.
KXLY
Showers later with overnight rain, mountain snow – Mark
Rain moves in later today with scattered showers and then a light rain overnight. There will be a quarter of an inch for many areas with mountain snows expected. To start the day, we will see sun and clouds with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We will see cooler-than-average conditions with gusty SW winds which will put an added chill in the air.
KXLY
After a quick break Tuesday, there’s more wet, chilly weather on the way – Kris
We are tracking the next round of wet weather on the way for late Tuesday afternoon and evening and continuing through Wednesday morning. By early Wednesday, there is a good chance of snow mixing in with the rain in the valleys. Plan your Tuesday. Expect a little sunshine to start...
KXLY
Sun and clouds today with late day showers expected – Mark
We’ll start with sun and clouds today, with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We’re expecting temperatures in the upper 40s for today, and Wednesday. There will be clouds and low 50’s Thursday through the weekend, with possible showers each day. Plan my day. You...
KXLY
First freeze of the season on a sunnier Sunday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s fair to say that gardening season is over in the Inland Northwest. We only had our first night in the 30s on Friday in the Spokane metro, but now we’re going to jump down to our first freeze. This should be the coldest night this week for most places.
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
Spokane Valley redesigning Sullivan Road Interchange at Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you are traveling in Spokane Valley, you might see some changes to your commute. Spokane Valley is redesigning the Sullivan Road interchange at Trent Avenue near SR 290. The project would replace the Sullivan Road bridge over Trent Avenue and the bridge next to it, which is over the BNSF Railroad track. Spokane Valley has...
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Longtime Spokane restaurant Azar’s officially closes on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. — After 42 years of service, Azar’s is officially closing its doors on Saturday. Katy Azar, the owner of the Greek restaurant, says she chose to close the beloved restaurant and retire. She says after 42 years, she’s ready to take on a less physical job, planning to pursue a real estate career. The beloved restaurant closes at...
Teen stabbed in Spokane Valley remains in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenage boy stabbed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday remains in the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two boys were shooting a pellet gun on E. Indiana near the Centennial Trail. One walked away into the trees and suddenly heard the victim yell. He told deputies when he looked back, he...
KREM
Body found by Spokane River
Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
What do people not like about living in Spokane?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Spokane and want it to get better.
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
KHQ Right Now
Logging accident leaves one child dead, and a North Idaho man in the hospital
LACLEDE, Idaho - A North Idaho family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy from Laclede, Idaho after a tragic logging accident near the Idaho-Washington border. 6-year-old Noah Bell’s brother, Chris, is in Sacred Heart with extensive injuries after trying to save the little boy. Thankfully, we’re told...
