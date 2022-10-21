We are tracking rain moving into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area late Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday morning. It will be a soggy start to Wednesday. However, the showers will decrease through the morning, and you might even see some sunshine by noon. It will stay dry the rest of the day, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO