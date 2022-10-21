ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Rain moving in Tuesday night for a wet start to Wednesday – Kris

We are tracking rain moving into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area late Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday morning. It will be a soggy start to Wednesday. However, the showers will decrease through the morning, and you might even see some sunshine by noon. It will stay dry the rest of the day, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Cool, cloudy and breezy today – Mark

Wednesday will be cool and breezy. Thursday and Friday will be cloudy and warmer with temperatures sitting aroudn 53 degrees. The weekend will bring mid-50s then showers Sunday into Monday morning. As of now, we’re seeing dry weather for trick-or-treating. Plan your day. WEar some extra layers! Today’s breezy...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Light morning showers to partly cloudy and cool – Mark

Today, we’ll see showers ending with variable clouds and cool, breezy at times as well. It’ll be cloudy and warmer Thursday and Friday. We’ll sit at 53 degrees for both days, and mid-50s for the weekend, with Sunday showers into Monday morning. If you’re gearing up for Halloween, your trick-or-treating weather should be in the 40s and dry.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Showers later with overnight rain, mountain snow – Mark

Rain moves in later today with scattered showers and then a light rain overnight. There will be a quarter of an inch for many areas with mountain snows expected. To start the day, we will see sun and clouds with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We will see cooler-than-average conditions with gusty SW winds which will put an added chill in the air.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sun and clouds today with late day showers expected – Mark

We’ll start with sun and clouds today, with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We’re expecting temperatures in the upper 40s for today, and Wednesday. There will be clouds and low 50’s Thursday through the weekend, with possible showers each day. Plan my day. You...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

First freeze of the season on a sunnier Sunday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s fair to say that gardening season is over in the Inland Northwest. We only had our first night in the 30s on Friday in the Spokane metro, but now we’re going to jump down to our first freeze. This should be the coldest night this week for most places.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.  Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.  Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.  In lower...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing person in Bonner County found

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM

Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy