ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi, Israel Sign Joint Partnership Declaration

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi and Israel have entered a "strategic partnership for cultural, educational, and economic exchanges", State officials say. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi and Israel recently signed a Joint Declaration establishing “a strategic partnership for friendly exchanges and cooperation”. A number of public officials attended the signing ceremony, including Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth.
helihub.com

Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield

Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this jail is up for debate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Between calls for tougher treatment of criminals and movements for bail and prison reform, Oahu Community Correctional Center remains in limbo. Ambitious plans for replacement with a new facility in Halawa are on hold ― and OCCC officials are struggling with safety, staffing and maintenance issues.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

City leaders crack down on illegal vacation rentals on Oahu

The battle over vacation rentals on Oahu isn't over. A judge recently ruled against a city ordinance that made short-term rentals illegal in all but resort areas. But today, the city struck back. "What's at stake right now could not be anymore important to the people of this island," said...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy