Hawaiʻi, Israel Sign Joint Partnership Declaration
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi and Israel have entered a "strategic partnership for cultural, educational, and economic exchanges", State officials say. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi and Israel recently signed a Joint Declaration establishing “a strategic partnership for friendly exchanges and cooperation”. A number of public officials attended the signing ceremony, including Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range draws questions about lead hazards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhood board members raised lead contamination concerns at Koko Head Shooting Range. It’s been more than five weeks since the Department of Parks and Recreation claimed there was a staff shortage and that they were moving forward with a berm remediation project earlier than planned. In...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
Indefinite closure of Oahu's only public shooting range draw questions about lead hazards. Hawaii Kai neighborhood board members want to know if the Koko Head Shooting Complex is a health hazard to the community. All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of tens of millions of dollars in connection with their Hawaii shipbuilding company called Semisub Inc. The U.S. Department of Justice said 69-year-old Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, and 59-year-old Jamey Denise Jackson, currently...
helihub.com
Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield
Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
Residents worried Koko Head Shooting Complex contaminated with lead
Honolulu's only public shooting range is nestled beneath Koko Head. It's been shut down for over a month.
hawaiinewsnow.com
OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this jail is up for debate
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Between calls for tougher treatment of criminals and movements for bail and prison reform, Oahu Community Correctional Center remains in limbo. Ambitious plans for replacement with a new facility in Halawa are on hold ― and OCCC officials are struggling with safety, staffing and maintenance issues.
Expect increase in air traffic noise: Marine Corps Base Hawai’i
Honolulu residents along the H-1 and H-2 will notice an increase in air traffic noise as the MV-22 Osprey return from deployment in Australia.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
Efforts To Reform Honolulu’s Troubled Permitting Office Face An Uphill Battle. Here’s Why
The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting has been troubled for years, marred by bureaucratic delays and clunky technology. But in recent months, those factors have combined with severe understaffing, high turnover, a bribery scandal and a leadership upheaval, leaving the department in what many say is the worst shape it’s ever been in.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
KITV.com
City issues notice to homeowner over tree damaging sidewalk
A winding, hillside road in the Tantalus area of Honolulu, much of Round Top Drive is shrouded by monkey pod trees. But in addition to providing shade, the large plants also sometimes interfere with nearby public infrastructure.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
93K gallons of fuel removed from Red Hill as unpacking begins
Joint Task Force-Red Hill has began unpacking fuel at the fuel storage facility.
More Moanalua residents raise concerns over boulders
More Moanalua residents are raising safety concerns over boulders possibly crashing into their homes. Some of the residents have come dangerously close to tragedy.
mauinow.com
13 Public Safety recruits graduate from basic training as adult correctional officers
The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. A total of 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says the new street plan for Kuhio Avenue is designed to make the road safer, but residents believe it will do the exact opposite. That means only one lane in each direction will be open to commuters. “I think it’s kind of ridiculous. The traffic...
What happens if the Honolulu Rail derails?
No one wants a derailment, but training for the exercise has been years in the making.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
KITV.com
City leaders crack down on illegal vacation rentals on Oahu
The battle over vacation rentals on Oahu isn't over. A judge recently ruled against a city ordinance that made short-term rentals illegal in all but resort areas. But today, the city struck back. "What's at stake right now could not be anymore important to the people of this island," said...
