Hightstown and East Windsor: Early voting begins Oct. 29
Hightstown Borough and East Windsor Township voters won’t have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the general election, under state law that permits early voting to begin Oct. 29, according to Mercer County officials. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, said...
Lawrence Township Council considers naming park or street to honor Pat Colavita Jr.
The Lawrence Township Council has been asked to consider naming a street or a park after the late Pat Colavita Jr., a former mayor and township councilman, school board member and Mercer County Freeholder/Commissioner who died in September. Township Councilman Jim Kownacki brought up the consideration at the Township Council’s...
Hightstown resident supports Bluth for mayor
I write in support of Susan Bluth for mayor of Hightstown. Susan offers the residents of Hightstown the opportunity for much-needed new leadership packaged together with many years of experience on council. Susan knows how things work, and knows the substantial traffic, trucks, and taxes challenges that need to be...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 26
Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has created a COVID-19 Pandemic Archive in an effort to preserve important government records for historical purposes. Municipal and county government officials in Monmouth County are being asked to submit documents pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic to be preserved in the county clerk’s archives, according to a press release.
Mercer County to set aside $3 million ARPA funds for older adults, veterans and people with disabilities
Mercer County will set aside $3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to assist Mercer municipalities with programs and services aimed at older adults, veterans and people with disabilities, according to Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes and County Commissioner Chair Nina D. Melker. “Commissioner Melker and I...
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Oct. 26
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Tri-Town News news briefs, Oct. 26
Jackson Mayor Michael Reina has announced that municipal officials have entered into an agreement with Regroup that will allow them to send routine and emergency alerts directly to residents. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, these types of notifications may include upcoming events, road closures, emergency notifications...
Howell Police EMS Unit receives new ambulance to serve community
HOWELL — After almost two years of operating with three ambulances, the Howell Police Department’s Emergency Medical Services Unit has added a fourth ambulance to serve the community. According to information posted on the Howell Police Department website, “Due to the increase in call volume over the past...
Jackson officials excited to unveil plans for Rova Park in Cassville section of town
JACKSON — Just days after Jackson officials unveiled plans for a new park on the site, workmen could be seen removing asbestos shingles from the roof of the dilapidated Rova Farms restaurant ahead of the building’s scheduled demolition. Two days earlier, on Oct. 22, Jackson officials hosted “Say...
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Five candidates will vie for three seats available on the East Brunswick BOE in November
EAST BRUNSWICK – Five candidates will be competing for three, three-year term seats available on East Brunswick’s Board of Education during the general election in November. Election day is Nov. 8. Mark Csizmar is a native of East Brunswick and attended township schools from K-12. He has two...
Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education
MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
Princeton Council incumbents seek re-election in November
Two Democratic candidates for Princeton Council, both of whom are incumbents, are running unopposed for the two, three-year terms in the November general election. Princeton Councilwomen Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks are seeking re-election. No one filed to run for the Princeton Council on the Republican Party ticket. Pirone...
Lawrence school board appoints ‘tireless advocate’ to fill vacancy
Among a field of nine candidates, Arundel Clarke came out on top to fill a vacancy on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education. The board voted 6-1 to appoint Clarke to fill an unexpired three-year term at the school board’s Oct. 12 meeting, following public interviews with the candidates. The term ends in January 2024.
Mercer County Prosecutor: Death of missing Princeton University student ‘does not appear suspicious’
The body of a Princeton University junior who had been reported missing was found behind the Princeton University tennis courts, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and Princeton University officials. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. Oct. 14 behind Scully Hall, officials said. She was reported...
Storrow sworn in as new chief of Howell Police Department
HOWELL — John Storrow, who joined the Howell Police Department as a patrolman in 1995, has taken the reins of the department as its new police chief. Storrow, who became Howell’s police chief on Aug. 1, was publicly sworn in to the position during a recent meeting of the Township Council.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Ocean County non-poultry flock
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) has confirmed a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry) as classified by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The...
NJDEP steps in to oversee operations of Trenton Water Works
With growing concerns over compliance and operation failures, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has intervened in the oversight and operations of Trenton Water Works. Gov. Phil Murphy had announced the decision on Oct. 12. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) will work with the Trenton through...
Monmouth commissioners announce ‘Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth’ initiative
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the launch of the new “Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth” initiative. The initiative was announced during a press conference held at Red Tank Brewing Company, Red Bank, on Oct. 19. ” ‘Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth County’ is our...
Tinton Falls council members approve increase in police officer ranks
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council have taken action to increase the maximum number of patrol officers permitted to be hired by the Tinton Falls Police Department. During a meeting on Oct. 11, council members adopted an ordinance that will amend the police force section of...
