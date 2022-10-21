ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

Hightstown resident supports Bluth for mayor

I write in support of Susan Bluth for mayor of Hightstown. Susan offers the residents of Hightstown the opportunity for much-needed new leadership packaged together with many years of experience on council. Susan knows how things work, and knows the substantial traffic, trucks, and taxes challenges that need to be...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 26

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has created a COVID-19 Pandemic Archive in an effort to preserve important government records for historical purposes. Municipal and county government officials in Monmouth County are being asked to submit documents pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic to be preserved in the county clerk’s archives, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Mercer County to set aside $3 million ARPA funds for older adults, veterans and people with disabilities

Mercer County will set aside $3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to assist Mercer municipalities with programs and services aimed at older adults, veterans and people with disabilities, according to Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes and County Commissioner Chair Nina D. Melker. “Commissioner Melker and I...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Oct. 26

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News news briefs, Oct. 26

Jackson Mayor Michael Reina has announced that municipal officials have entered into an agreement with Regroup that will allow them to send routine and emergency alerts directly to residents. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, these types of notifications may include upcoming events, road closures, emergency notifications...
JACKSON, NJ
News Transcript

Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education

MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton Council incumbents seek re-election in November

Two Democratic candidates for Princeton Council, both of whom are incumbents, are running unopposed for the two, three-year terms in the November general election. Princeton Councilwomen Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks are seeking re-election. No one filed to run for the Princeton Council on the Republican Party ticket. Pirone...
Hopewell Valley News

NJDEP steps in to oversee operations of Trenton Water Works

With growing concerns over compliance and operation failures, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has intervened in the oversight and operations of Trenton Water Works. Gov. Phil Murphy had announced the decision on Oct. 12. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) will work with the Trenton through...
TRENTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy