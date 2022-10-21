Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin sets NHL record with goal in 4th straight game to start season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rasmus Dahlin’s campaign for the Norris Trophy continued Thursday night in Calgary when the Sabres’ alternate captain set an NHL record as the first defenseman to score in each of his team’s first four games.

Dahlin, the 22-year-old drafted No. 1 overall in 2018, scored at 10:49 of an eventful first period, which included two other goals from Sabres’ first-round picks, 21-year-old Dylan Cozens and 23-year-old Casey Mittelstadt in a span of 6:36. Mittelstadt’s breakaway goal was the Sabres’ first shorthanded tally of the season.

JJ Peterka, a 21-year-old drafted in the second round, assisted on Dahlin’s goal, joining Victor Olofsson in 2019 as the only Sabres rookies with a four-game point streak to start the season. Peterka had two goals and an assist in the first three games.

Buffalo’s 13 goals through the first 10 periods of the 2022-23 season were scored by players with an average age of 24.

With the Sabre youths stand out on the scoresheet, veteran Vinnie Hinostrova was the most productive player on the ice with an assist on all three of Buffalo’s goals in the opening period. The 28-year-old winger matched his career high and marked the second time in 66 games with the Sabres that Hinostrova tallied three points.

Hinostrova had four assists in the first four periods Buffalo’s road trip out West, after being a healthy scratch for the Sabres’ first two games at home. The former sixth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks has replaced 21-year-old rookie Jack Quinn in Buffalo’s lineup.

Dahlin entered Thursday’s game tied with six other NHL defenseman who scored in each of the first three games of the season. Baldy Northcott scored in the first four games for the Montreal Maroons in 1932, but was listed as a forward on the postseason All-Star team.

Going back to last season, Dahlin has scored eight goals in his past 12 games, three more than any other NHL defenseman since April 12.

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .