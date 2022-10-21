Read full article on original website
Opinion-Eater
5d ago
whoa... people in Odessa with drugs?! you mean they were in posession of Odessa's proprietary economy prop? City leaders here do NOT give a shi* about the drug problem here...
Affidavit: Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ pharmacy amid domestic dispute
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun outside a local CVS store. Jose Compean Torres, 44, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, the investigation began around 11:30 p.m. on October […]
Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s office, over the weekend an inmate at Ector County Jail was found dead in his cell. The inmate, 55 year old Douglas Walter Hassell, was in jail for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felony Theft. Next of...
Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct. According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
OHS Student arrested for threats made last week
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, October 25th ECISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week. After investigating, a freshman girl at Odessa High admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke.
OHS student arrested following threat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week. After investigating, an Odessa High School freshman admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke. The student was arrested today for the […]
Ector County Sheriff’s Office trains with world’s top shooter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The world’s top-ranked pistol shooter is in Odessa this week to train the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on proper shooting techniques. It’s not every day you get to learn from the best in the world, but that’s exactly what the ECSO got to do on Tuesday.
Midland County missing person found
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
Fort Stockton woman dies in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton killed this weekend in a crash in Crane County has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety as 29-year-old Chelsea Sanchez, 29. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a news release, around 7:00 a.m. on October 22, DPS troopers responded to the scene of […]
Odessa High freshman arrested after threatening to bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa teen is facing charges after ECISD says she made a threat the week of Oct. 17. According to a district spokesperson, a freshman at OHS said on a bus that she would bring a gun to school the following week. When questioned the girl...
Texas Rangers investigating inmate death
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said the Texas Rangers is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell Friday evening. According to Griffis, 55-year-old Douglas Walter Hassell was taken into custody on October 2 and had been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property, both […]
Fatal crash in Crane County leaves one dead, three injured
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Two vehicles were involved in an accident in Crane County that left Ft. Stockton resident, Chelsea Kell Sanchez dead. According to Texas DPS, Sanchez was driving a Nissan Rogue south on FM 1053 when for unknown reasons her vehicle veered across the center line into the northbound lane and hit the second vehicle, a Dodge Ram carrying three people.
16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to prison for 80 years for Aggravated Robbery. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson had his sentenced enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. On March 21, 2022, Jackson severely beat and robbed the victim at a local massage parlor. The 64-year-old victim suffered serious bodily injury.
Squatter accused of tearing down vacant home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly found squatting in, and tearing down, a vacant home; the damaged home was found while officers were investigating a series of thefts. Joseph Sosa, 39, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and two […]
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest
Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
Odessa Animal Shelter to offer holiday vaccination special
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be offering a holiday vaccination special for all cats. All vaccinations will only be $5 for the rest of October. People can find out more information about the vaccination deal and other services at the Odessa Police Department Facebook page.
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
Comments / 1