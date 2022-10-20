Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Announces Second Re-Charter Class

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
edglentoday.com
Isabelle O’Day Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Isabelle (Izzy) O’Day with the Student of the Month Award for the month of October. Izzy was nominated by Honors Literature teacher, Ms. Cara Lane, of Edwardsville High School. Izzy is the daughter of Jamie...
muddyriversports.com
Crim: Former QU men’s basketball coach lands job with D-I program
Former Quincy University men's basketball coach Ryan Hellenthal, right, has joined the staff at SIU-Edwardsville, where he is reunited with Cougars coach Brian Barone. | Matt Schuckman photo. Around the horn …. Former Quincy University men’s basketball coach Ryan Hellenthal has landed a new job as director of basketball development...
edglentoday.com
Dacus Scores Deciding PK To Help Edwardsville Knock Out Rival Kahoks And Win Regional Championship
COLLINSVILLE – Senior midfielder Tyler Dacus knew immediately that he was going to be the one to step up to take the team’s most important penalty kick of the season. He did so nonchalantly in the 57th minute of a scoreless Class 3A Regional Finals game against the Collinsville Kahoks. He put the ball in the back of the net to make it 1-0 Tigers and sent the traveling Edwardsville fans into a frenzy. It was just his second goal of the season, but it couldn’t have come at a better time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Area Teams Find Out Where They Go For Playoff Football
Selection Saturday for the IHSA football playoffs was held. In 8a, Edwardsville will play at O’Fallon in the opening round. In 6a, East St Louis hosts Oak Lawn Richards. In 5a, Mahomet Seymour hosts Ottawa, Centralia is the 12th seed at 5-4 and will travel to Triad who is 7-2. Highland will host Dunlap, Marion is at Mascoutah and Mt Vernon got the 11th seed at 5-4 and will travel to 7-2 Kankakee.
edglentoday.com
L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus Plans Open House Nov. 17
EDWARDSVILLE – Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson Campus will open its doors to the public during an Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17. N.O. Nelson Interim Manager Dobbie Herrion wants people to see what assets are available to them. “We want to give people the chance...
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood High Principal Announces Retirement
Kirkwood High School Principal Michael Havener recently announced that he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. He has been the principal for the past 12 years, and has served the Kirkwood School District for nearly three decades. Havener began his career in 1994 as a business...
ehstigertimesonline.com
Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville
The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
edglentoday.com
SIUE Students Experience Flight Nursing With Visit From Air Evac Lifeteam
EDWARDSVILLE - Nursing students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomed the Air Evac Lifeteam from Maryville to campus on Thursday, Oct. 13, getting a firsthand look into the career of flight nursing. The Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter performed a landing for the students in a parking lot on the Edwardsville campus and shared insights on their path to their unique and specialized career.
recordpatriot.com
Collinsville church sets Fall Festival
COLLINSVILLE – Revive USA, 1105 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville will host a fall festival from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. The free event will feature a bonfire, bouncy house, games, candy, and more. Bring your whole family. Here's what else is happening in the area:. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25.
advantagenews.com
Holliday vs Velloff for Madison County Board District 8
The Madison County Board District 8 race will pit a long-time member of the board against a former Alton Alderman. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. is the incumbent facing off against Republican challenger Mike Velloff. Holliday has been a member of the county board since 1998. He tells The Big Z...
edglentoday.com
Phyllis Jean Manns
Phyllis Jean Manns, 83, died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Christian Hospital Northeast. She was born December 5, 1938, in Fosterburg, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Laverna (Bierbaum) Wehrman. She worked for many years at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton and retired from OSF St. Anthony’s...
unewsonline.com
SLU Sanctioned Drag Show Sparks Controversy
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, SLU students flooded into the Busch Student Center, anxiously waiting in line for the doors to a university-sponsored drag show to open. At the same time, a small group of protesters stood at the intersection of Laclede and Grand Avenue. Their signs read “Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. Under no circumstances can they be approved” and “Sinful lifestyles such as LGBTQ etc. gravely offend God.” Students passing by demonstrated their disapproval of these messages and two female students kissed directly in front of the group.
edglentoday.com
Mandy Lee Martinez
Mandy Lee Martinez, 46, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:02 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born February 26, 1976, in Granite City, a daughter of Donna and Ronald (Kleuskens) Whitford Geiser of Granite City and the late Henry “Eddie” Whitford.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
athleticbusiness.com
Fixing Flood-Damaged St. Louis Soccer Stadium to Cost Millions
Centene Stadium in St. Louis, the city's new soccer stadium, is still not fully operating after a broken pipe and rainstorm postponed the inaugural game two months ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a spokesman for St. Louis City SC — the new Major League Soccer franchise — told the newspaper that the team is close to resolving its issues and could announce more in “the near future.”
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
KMOV
Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
recordpatriot.com
Pedestrian struck in downtown Edwardsville
A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Main Street. At approximately 9:15 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Vandalia Street onto Main Street on a green light. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
edglentoday.com
More Learned About St. Louis School Shooter, His Motive At Press Conference
ST. LOUIS - More was learned on Tuesday morning at a police briefing about the shooter, 19-year-old Calvin Harris, who opened fire in the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday and killed a teacher and a student. Several students were also injured in the...
KMOV
New airtime for The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Due to Monday’s mass shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, CBS changed the airtime of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Monday’s episode of The Young and the Restless may be...
Comments / 0