Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Announces Second Re-Charter Class

COLLINSVILLE – Senior midfielder Tyler Dacus knew immediately that he was going to be the one to step up to take the team’s most important penalty kick of the season. He did so nonchalantly in the 57th minute of a scoreless Class 3A Regional Finals game against the Collinsville Kahoks. He put the ball in the back of the net to make it 1-0 Tigers and sent the traveling Edwardsville fans into a frenzy. It was just his second goal of the season, but it couldn’t have come at a better time.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO