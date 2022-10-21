ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee

One person is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the intersection of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Okeechobee Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the driver trapped inside the rolled over SUV,...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95

A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fireTuesday on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach. "Insane. Insane. I could hear it from inside," resident Paulo Quiroz said. "So really it was like a loud crash, like a loud boom. I stepped outside. At first, it was the smell of smoke and then you could see it started to flame up a little bit."
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

FHP releases details on I-95 tanker fire that injured 5 people

Traffic was heavy Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash caused a fuel tanker to catch fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring five people. The crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 approaching Atlantic Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol told...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Vehicle catches fire on I-95 northbound in Delray Beach

There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a vehicle caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and heavy smoke. Drivers could see heavy smoke for miles after the incident occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

5 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach

A fuel tanker caught fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring five people. The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

I-95 fire in Delray Beach causes major delays

There are major delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a fuel tanker caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and thick black smoke. The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton

A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon by a Brightline train in Boca Raton, according to police. A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir. Police said the man's death...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Man hospitalized after 'accidental fall' from Palm Beach condo building

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after accidentally falling from a condominium building in Palm Beach, police said. According to Capt. Will Rothrock with the Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a six-story condo building on Breakers Row just after 9:30 a.m. Police said initial indications show...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach

At least one person is dead following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach on Monday, police said. The West Palm Beach Police Department posted on Twitter just before 12 p.m. that a half-mile stretch of eastbound 45th Street is shut down between North Military Trail and Village Boulevard, west of Interstate 95, "due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

All Palm Beach County deputies to carry NARCAN, sheriff says

Thousands of Palm Beach County deputies will now carry NARCAN, a life-saving nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. To combat a growing opioid epidemic and the emergence of the highly dangerous and deadly drug fentanyl in our local communities, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced Tuesday that more than 2,000 sworn PBSO deputies will be armed with NARCAN.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 1 after a fatal crash that killed four people. The crash happened last Tuesday when a Tesla with two teenagers inside hit a minivan carrying a couple in their 70s. Both teenagers and the elderly couple died.
wflx.com

Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches

A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health. DOH said water samples are collected and examined for enterococci bacteria that may cause human disease, infections or rashes. The advisory...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Driver accused of killing family of 4 guilty of vehicular homicide

A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago was found guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide Tuesday. Paul Streater was arrested in July 2018 on multiple charges, including four counts of DUI manslaughter and four counts of vehicular homicide.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online

With National Pet Suffocation Awareness Week coming up in November, the pet suffocation awareness movement is gaining traction online. “This is Boone and this is Blainey,” Laura Levine told WPTV at the City Paws Dog Park in West Palm Beach. “They’re my children. The children that will never leave home.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Holiday Care Packages for Heroes underway in West Palm Beach

Active US service members and veterans will be receiving homemade stockings filled with sweet and savory treats and handwritten holiday cards thanks to the Red Cross' Holiday Care Package initiative. Steve Bayer has volunteered at the American Red Cross for the last 25 years and is a US Air Force...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy