Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wflx.com
1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee
One person is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the intersection of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Okeechobee Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the driver trapped inside the rolled over SUV,...
wflx.com
Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95
A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fireTuesday on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach. "Insane. Insane. I could hear it from inside," resident Paulo Quiroz said. "So really it was like a loud crash, like a loud boom. I stepped outside. At first, it was the smell of smoke and then you could see it started to flame up a little bit."
wflx.com
FHP releases details on I-95 tanker fire that injured 5 people
Traffic was heavy Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash caused a fuel tanker to catch fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring five people. The crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 approaching Atlantic Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol told...
wflx.com
Vehicle catches fire on I-95 northbound in Delray Beach
There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a vehicle caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and heavy smoke. Drivers could see heavy smoke for miles after the incident occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
wflx.com
5 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach
A fuel tanker caught fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring five people. The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
wflx.com
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 8:10 p.m. near State Road 710 (SW Warfield Boulevard). FHP said the man was driving west on State Road 710, just east of SW Tommy Clements...
wflx.com
'It blindsided me,' Port St. Lucie officer says of being hit by car
WPTV on Wednesday spoke to a Port St. Lucie police officer who's grateful to be alive after he was struck by a car while directing traffic. Officer Richard Mazzio's message is a reminder to all drivers to slow down when first responders are doing their jobs. "I remember the night,...
wflx.com
I-95 fire in Delray Beach causes major delays
There are major delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a fuel tanker caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and thick black smoke. The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
wflx.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon by a Brightline train in Boca Raton, according to police. A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir. Police said the man's death...
wflx.com
Man hospitalized after 'accidental fall' from Palm Beach condo building
A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after accidentally falling from a condominium building in Palm Beach, police said. According to Capt. Will Rothrock with the Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a six-story condo building on Breakers Row just after 9:30 a.m. Police said initial indications show...
wflx.com
Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach
At least one person is dead following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach on Monday, police said. The West Palm Beach Police Department posted on Twitter just before 12 p.m. that a half-mile stretch of eastbound 45th Street is shut down between North Military Trail and Village Boulevard, west of Interstate 95, "due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian."
wflx.com
All Palm Beach County deputies to carry NARCAN, sheriff says
Thousands of Palm Beach County deputies will now carry NARCAN, a life-saving nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. To combat a growing opioid epidemic and the emergence of the highly dangerous and deadly drug fentanyl in our local communities, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced Tuesday that more than 2,000 sworn PBSO deputies will be armed with NARCAN.
wflx.com
Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 1 after a fatal crash that killed four people. The crash happened last Tuesday when a Tesla with two teenagers inside hit a minivan carrying a couple in their 70s. Both teenagers and the elderly couple died.
wflx.com
Fort Pierce police searching for man involved in child molestation, cops say
Fort Pierce police said Wednesday they're trying to identify a man involved in a case of child molestation at a Goodwill store. The Fort Pierce Police Department posted on Facebook that the incident happened Tuesday at a store in the Sabal Palm Plaza, located on South U.S. Highway 1. Police...
wflx.com
Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches
A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health. DOH said water samples are collected and examined for enterococci bacteria that may cause human disease, infections or rashes. The advisory...
wflx.com
Driver accused of killing family of 4 guilty of vehicular homicide
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago was found guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide Tuesday. Paul Streater was arrested in July 2018 on multiple charges, including four counts of DUI manslaughter and four counts of vehicular homicide.
wflx.com
Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online
With National Pet Suffocation Awareness Week coming up in November, the pet suffocation awareness movement is gaining traction online. “This is Boone and this is Blainey,” Laura Levine told WPTV at the City Paws Dog Park in West Palm Beach. “They’re my children. The children that will never leave home.”
wflx.com
Scam alert: Text message to buy hoodie is fake, sheriff's office says
The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that is being sent to people's phones via text message. Authorities alerted residents of the scam on Tuesday. The text message includes a link soliciting the purchase of a hoodie. "[This] is NOT related to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office...
wflx.com
Holiday Care Packages for Heroes underway in West Palm Beach
Active US service members and veterans will be receiving homemade stockings filled with sweet and savory treats and handwritten holiday cards thanks to the Red Cross' Holiday Care Package initiative. Steve Bayer has volunteered at the American Red Cross for the last 25 years and is a US Air Force...
wflx.com
Dad sues Palm Beach County school district over LGBTQ pride flags in classroom
A Wellington father is suing the School District of Palm Beach County after he claimed his son's teacher put up two LGBTQ pride flags in her classroom. Dr. Francisco Deliu's 12-year-old son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School. Deliu filed a lawsuit on Oct. 12 against the...
Comments / 0