KTVU FOX 2
Great-grandma throws cane, chases off man robbing 82-year-old neighbor
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 82-year-old Oakland woman named Ann says her 76-year-old next-door neighbor is a hero for chasing off a man trying to rob her of her purse. "She saved my life, she saved my future. I really appreciate it," Ann said Tuesday. Surveillance video shows her walking home...
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe punched by unidentified man while leaving event
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said Tuesday afternoon that he was punched while leaving an event earlier in the day. "I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," he said in a statement released by the city. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50s. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave.
KTVU FOX 2
Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander
SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man arrested on suspicion of restaurant stabbing death
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in San Jose on suspicion of stabbing and killing a man on Saturday, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, of San Jose, was arrested on Sunday at a residence in Sunnyvale. On Saturday morning at...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police say group of racing cars cause roll-over collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a group of racing cars lost control Sunday night causing a roll-over collision. The crash happened near Blossom Hill Road and Walnut Blossom Drive and likely left one man with major injuries, officials said. "One young man will likely never walk again,...
KTVU FOX 2
Unusual suspects chased by police in downtown Walnut Creek
A few unusual suspects led police on a chase through Walnut Creek Monday. A herd of deer were caught wandering through the downtown shopping area.
KTVU FOX 2
Coroner's office IDs Jane Doe found burned along paved Antioch trail, arrests made
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Police Department on Monday say they have identified a Jane Doe whose badly-burned body was found last week, along a trail. Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified Mykaella Sharlman, 25, as the victim, based on dental records. In addition, two people of interest have been arrested and are currently in police custody, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say
CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police say speeding driver took drugs before killing pedestrian
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said a driver accused of killing a woman and injuring another on Monday had taken prescription drugs and cannabis and was speeding. Robert Green, 47, of Hayward allegedly struck the two senior women as they were walking in a crosswalk in the Sunset District. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
No human remains found with car buried at Atherton estate
ATHERTON, Calif. - The mystery continues of the buried Mercedes found last week in Atherton. Police said that no human remains were found in the convertible nor nearby, despite police cadaver dogs repeatedly signaling that they possibly detected a deceased person. The car that was found buried in the mansion's...
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Family seeks answers in death of 16-year-old killed on San Jose freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The family of a 16-year-old girl, who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 in San Jose earlier this month, was making a desperate plea to the public to help them find answers. Danielle Jasmine Lopez was killed on Oct. 3 in the southbound direction of...
KTVU FOX 2
Fire ignites at warehouse in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Firefighters on Monday afternoon battled a blaze at a warehouse in East Oakland, fie officials said. The fire broke out around 2:29 po.m. in the 9900 block of Medford Avenue, close to 98th Avenue and San Leandro Street. The fire was quickly contained around 2:49 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighter, 2 others injured in house fire
A San Jose firefighter fell from the roof of a burning home and two other people were also injured early Tuesday. Four people escaped from the house fire in the Berryessa neighborhood, but authorities were checking if another person was still trapped inside. It's unclear how seriously injured were the...
KTVU FOX 2
Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigating fatal shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at 96th Avenue and International Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m., police say. Arriving officers located a shooting victim. The coroner's van is at the scene, which is still active. Police did not...
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
