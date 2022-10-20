Read full article on original website
Good News Network
She Built a $15,000 Cottage in the Back Yard For a Brother With Autism: ‘The change has been incredible’
A woman built her brother a little house in her back garden and says it’s been a “game-changer” to give him the independence he needs. Tiffany Chou moved back to Hawaii from New York City to look after her 33-year-old brother, who has autism, after hearing that he was unhappy in his residential home.
drifttravel.com
Travel Tips: Is Cabo San Lucas Worth visiting? Oh yes!
Cabo San Lucas is one of the most beautiful cities near the Sea of Cortez in Mexico and it is often mentioned in the same breath as Acapulco or Cancun. Cabo San Lucas has seen a drastic reformation over the past two decades. What was once was a mere fishing village is now one of the most popular tourist hotspots in Mexico and one, if not the most sought-after travel spots for the rich and the famous.
drifttravel.com
Five Reasons to Visit The Singular Patagonia Now
The Singular Patagonia in Puerto Bories, just outside of Puerto Natales, recently launched a number of new excursions for the 2022-2023 season. Travelers looking to explore the so called “end of the world” can now do so easily as mandatory quarantines upon arrival in Chile are no longer required and airlines are adding new flights to the region before the end of the year.
drifttravel.com
St Croix requires no passport for US travelers
US travelers do not need a passport to visit St. Croix and the island’s historic downtown, Christiansted, remains relatively off the radar. Designed by the property’s owner — Chris Pardo Design, the King Christian Hotel was renovated in summer 2022 and offers 46 fully remodeled rooms featuring custom designed terra cotta flooring, bespoke furniture and floor to ceiling marble clad bathrooms.
drifttravel.com
Mythical Britain: Here is where folklore fans should book their next staycation
Searches for ‘haunted places in the UK’ have increased by 130% in the past 12 months, but where should myth-busting Brits look to stay if they’re looking for a spooky staycation? With its ancient woodlands, spectral streets and ethereal landscapes, the UK is home to several myths and legends.
drifttravel.com
Quiet Luxury Meets Impeccable Design in the Heart of Victoria’s Northeast
Beneath the endless skies of Victoria’s High Country, at the gateway of King Valley, the reimagined Lancemore Milawa is now open to guests. Cradled by distant mountain ranges, the boutique hotel expands the vision of a contemporary country residence, inviting guests to experience barefoot luxury and Mediterranean influences amid patches of pastureland and world-class wine country.
drifttravel.com
Traveling with Toddlers: Tips to Make Your Trip Go Smoothly
Having kids is one of the most beautiful things in the world, but it’s also among the most challenging things you can ever do. Kids are particularly hard when they’re still quite young, especially when it comes to going out and doing something fun. This is why parents of toddlers have a tendency to stay at home instead of trying to make an effort and find ideas that might work for them and their kids. Traveling is one of those things very few parents actually do, but if you know what to do and how to get organized properly, you probably won’t have a problem organizing the best trip in the world. If you start planning right now, your trip will certainly go smoothly and you’ll end up having the time of your life, while your kids will spend some memorable time with you on the road. In case you want to travel with toddlers as well, here are a few things you can do to turn this trip into the best trip you’ve ever had!
drifttravel.com
Banyan Tree AlUla Welcomes Guests To A Moment A Million Years In The Making
Banyan Tree AlUla hosted its grand opening with an elite list of dignitaries, VIPs, and international celebrities in attendance. Guests embarked on a remarkable evening of celebrations, including a special private concert by music legend Mariah Carey. The star-studded event was attended by celebrities and personalities, including Aseel Omran, Deema...
drifttravel.com
Adventures by Disney to Debut Its First-Ever Adriatic Sea Expedition Cruise in 2024
In 2024, guests will set sail on the all-new Adventures by Disney expedition cruise along the picturesque Adriatic Sea. This famed waterway filled with captivating history, exquisite cuisine and breathtaking views provides the perfect setting for an enchanting adventure. The eight-day, seven-night round-trip sailing from Venice, Italy, will visit seven...
