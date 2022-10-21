Read full article on original website
Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans
Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season. Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines. Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and...
Ex-Bruins Wing Sets NHL Record For Consecutive Games Played
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who began his career as a member of the Boston Bruins, is the NHL’s new “Iron Man.”. Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Golden Knights in their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, skating in his 990th consecutive game stretching back to Nov. 3 2009, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Linus Ullmark Comes Up Big Again As Bruins Take Down Stars
Linus Ullmark has been one of the best hockey in the early season. The Boston Bruins defeated the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night by a score of 3-1. Ullmark made a number of huge saves in the effort, finishing with 30 stops and the victory. For more, check out the...
Golden Knights F Phil Kessel Becomes NHL's New Iron Man
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel became the NHL’s new Iron Man on Tuesday, playing his 990th consecutive game – part of a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Kessel broke the record of the recently retired Keith Yandle, who set the mark last season while a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Watch Bruins Dress As Super Mario Bros. For Halloween Tradition
The tradition continued for the Boston Bruins. Led by captain Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins visited local hospitals for the 12th-straight Halloween, this time dressed as the Super Mario Bros. for the visits. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-game Hub,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.
Brandon Carlo Has Strong Performance In Return, Bruins Win
Brandon Carlo made a difference in his return to the ice. The Boston Bruins got the best of the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night as they earned a 3-1 victory. In his return, Carlo played 18:29 minutes and was a key contributor on the Bruins’ penalty kill to help the Black and Gold get the win.
Joe Pavelski, Stars Ready To Face Bruins In Early Season Tilt
Joe Pavelski continues to defy father time. The Boston Bruins take on the Dallas Stars in a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the early season. Pavelski became the oldest player to score a hat trick in Stars history this past Saturday and looks to keep it up in Boston.
Nick Foligno Unable To Record Point In Bruins Win Over Stars
The Boston Bruins got another big win Tuesday night. The Bruins were able to beat the Dallas Stars by a score of 3-1 as Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the win. Nick Foligno was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in the victory.
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Making Strides In Recovery From Injury
The Boston Bruins have made do with Charlie McAvoy sidelined to begin the season, but they have to be itching to get the star defenseman back into the lineup. That still seems at least a month away, with McAvoy still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but the 24-year-old continues to make strides in his recovery from injury.
Celtics’ Grant Williams Suspended Following Ejection Vs. Bulls
Celtics forward Grant Williams will get a night off when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Williams was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for his role in his ejection from Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. The 23-year-old made contact with...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla, Grant Williams Ejected Amid Disastrous Half
The Boston Celtics’ insane stretch to start the season came to a screeching halt Monday. Boston entered its matchup against the Chicago Bulls as the NBA’s hottest team. At 3-0, the Celtics had thoroughly dominated opponents over a first week of the season that saw Jayson Tatum win Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Eventually, that pace would have to let up, and it did in a big way.
Bruins Activate Brandon Carlo, Assign Jakub Lauko To Providence
The Bruins had to make a roster move Tuesday prior to their game against the Dallas Stars. Boston announced it assigned Jakub Lauko to Providence and activated Brandon Carlo. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Carlo, who’s missed the last four games with a concussion, would return to the lineup after Tuesday’s practice.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins look to continue their hot start to the season Tuesday night when they welcome Jim Montgomery’s former Dallas Stars team to town. The Bruins are fresh off an exciting 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild over the weekend, while the Stars have lost two of their last three, including a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Ottawa Senators.
Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Details Concussion, His Fifth Since 2017
Brandon Carlo on Monday confirmed what many of us thought: He suffered a concussion against the Arizona Coyotes. The Boston Bruins defenseman was hit Oct. 15 and initially remained in the 6-3 win, but he was not present for the final two periods. Originally ruled an upper-body injury, B’s head coach Jim Montgomery seemed optimistic about the severity of Carlo’s ailment. Carlo has been sidelined for the last four games but returned to practice wearing a regular sweater Monday morning.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins’ Defense Shines In Win Over Stars
The Boston Bruins defeated the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Tuesday Night. The victory boosted the Bruins’ record on the season to 6-1-0, good for first in the NHL entering Wednesday?s action. Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall, and David Pastrnak all contributed goals in the Bruins’ 3-1 win.
Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Reflects On Ejection In Bulls Game
The Celtics let their frustrations show Monday night, especially Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams. The interim head coach and forward were ejected late during the Chicago Bulls game. The merit of the ejections have been called into question by Boston fans. Mazzulla was trying to get the attention of an official after Nikola Vucevic was called for a shooting foul on Jaylen Brown in the third quarter.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Turns in All Star Caliber Performance in Win Over Clippers
SGA led the top performers in Oklahoma City's first win of the season.
