MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a 2-0 start following a 125-105 win over the Rockets on Saturday in the home opener. The Bucks now continue their season-long six-game homestand with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, before heading into a back-to-back against the Knicks and Hawks on Friday and Saturday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO