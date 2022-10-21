ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Liam Hampson's phone kept ringing out...but he was already dead. How nightclub staff tracked the footy star's buzzing mobile all the way to his body - and how every step of his final moments was captured on CCTV

By Tita Smith
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

In the desperate hours after Liam Hampson went missing, his phone kept ringing as worried friends tried to contact him.

But the constant calls would prove fruitless - the 24-year-old rising footy star was already dead.

For 30 hours his body lay at the place they last saw him at 4.30am - the Sala Apolo nightclub in Barcelona.

Nightclub staff would eventually hear the buzzing of Liam's mobile, where they tracked it – and the missing Queenslander - down to the floor of an out-of-bounds area of the bar.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the Redcliffe Dolphins player's body emerged as the club's director, Albert Guijarro, confirmed Liam's final movements on that fateful night were captured in chilling CCTV footage.

Hampson had been on the trip of a lifetime travelling around Europe with friends including Titans' fullback Alexander 'AJ' Brimson and Broncos stars Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10w55Y_0ih8rAiy00
The body of young Queenslander Liam Hampson was found in an 'internal patio' inside a Spanish nightclub that had been closed off to the public 

Mr Guijarro told local radio program Versió RAC1 on Thursday 'the entire route that Liam took is recorded step by step'.

He said security cameras showed Hampson leaving the main room of Apolo through an emergency door, despite one of his friends trying to stop him.

He then went through a second emergency door, Mr Guijarro said, onto a large terrace before realising that the doors he had passed could not be opened from the outside.

The club director said Hampson then saw a 50m wall and 'without thinking' jumped over it, and fell into a void where ducts run through.

Mr Guijarro said the path Hampson took was 'very clear and illuminated' and that he 'made a leap towards a place that was not even in the middle of his route' and 'it was not well understood' why he made that decision.

He added that Hampson was eventually found while his friends were searching for him after staff heard the sound of a mobile phone.

'A mobile phone rang with a sound...we didn't know where it was coming from, we finally saw that it was coming from the ducts,' Mr Guijarro said.

The venue has offered its 'deepest condolences' to Hampson's family and have handed the footage over to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lP1Sn_0ih8rAiy00
Queenslander Liam Hampson, 24, lost his life in the Sala Apolo, a Barcelona nightclub, which has now offered its 'deepest condolences' to his family in its first public comment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9CKX_0ih8rAiy00
The rising rugby league star is pictured with his mum Lorna Morton on Mother's Day this year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfKqO_0ih8rAiy00
He'd been on the trip of a lifetime travelling around Europe with friends including Titans' fullback Alexander 'AJ' Brimson (pictured right with Hampson) and Broncos stars Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthars

The Sala Apolo had initially refused to comment on the tragedy on Wednesday, before backtracking and issuing an official statement.

'These are sad and very painful moments,' it began.

'First of all for all the people affected by the unforeseeable accident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday October 18 in the outdoor facilities of the Apolo venue.

'It's been sad as well for those of us who are part of this organisation.

'The management and entire Apolo team are beyond appalled by what happened and we express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Liam Hampson.'

The statement was issued amid fresh local reports pointing to Hampson making a fatal error in the darkness after mistakenly going through an emergency door.

Respected Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia, quoting unidentified police sources said: 'The friends he was with lost sight of him and thought he had felt unwell and gone back to the hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzaTp_0ih8rAiy00
The tragic final movements of an emerging rugby league star Liam Hampson have been pieced together after his body was found deep inside a Spanish nightclub

'But he wasn't there when they got to his room and after waiting for what they thought was a prudent amount of time, spoke with his family and alerted the police at the same time they asked for the public's help in locating him.'

Confirming earlier information from police about his body being found in an internal patio which was not in a 'public area' of the club, but offering new information, the newspaper added: 'The young man had fallen into an internal patio from a height of 14 metres and died instantly.

'Police have concluded from a reconstruction of the victim's movements, that he must have got lost in the venue and tried to get somewhere else going through what turned out to be an emergency door.

'That led to a space in which there was a small wall he got over without any difficulty, without seeing because of the darkness that on the other side there was a drop to the internal courtyard he plunged into.'

Hampson's shell-shocked friends have shared gut-wrenching tributes to their 'beautiful brother' in the wake of his death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9mjI_0ih8rAiy00
Hampson (pictured) was a key member of the Redlands Dolphins Queensland Cup team
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyWVu_0ih8rAiy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSMtJ_0ih8rAiy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nU1B8_0ih8rAiy00
Managers of the Sala Apolo club said they were 'beyond appalled' at the shocking sequence of events - which are believed to have seen Hampson scale a wall in the darkness and plunge into an abyss the other side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480DhA_0ih8rAiy00
Hampson is pictured with his sister Tiarna, who issued a heart-breaking statement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xex8D_0ih8rAiy00
Liam Hampson (far right) with his Aussie mates during the European trip. Police are treating his death as a tragic accident

One of Hampson's travel mates, Riki, took to social media with a series of heartbreaking tributes after Hampson's death was confirmed.

'I love you my brother you beautiful soul I'm so sorry,' Riki wrote on Instagram.

'Can't put into words how I'm feeling I love you bro I'm so sorry.'

Riki thanked all those involved in searching for Hampson and signed off with 'RIP my beautiful brother'.

He was also behind a fundraising campaign that raised $72,448 in a matter of hours to bring Hampson's body home and to support his grieving family.

In the GoFundMe description Riki wrote that Hampson was 'an outstanding talent on and off the football field... helping team-mates... and educating kids'.

'Liam was a beautiful soul who brought people together with his love, wisdom and jokes,' he wrote.

Among the more than 1,600 people to contribute were footy stars Kalyn Ponga, Alex Glenn, Reece Walsh, Brendan Piakura, Anthony Don, Paul Sironen and Charlotte Caslick.

Riki disabled donations after the fundraiser easily exceeded its initial $50,000 goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhFu9_0ih8rAiy00
Liam Hampson (right) was travelling across Europe with NRL star AJ Brimson (left) and other mates. Pictured are the pair enjoying the sights of Amsterdam
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048r0O_0ih8rAiy00
Liam Hampson, 24, is pictured (right) during his night out at Spanish nightclub Sala Apolo - just hours in the final photo ever taken of him before he vanished at 4.30am on Tuesday

On Thursday, Kangaroos coach and Queensland icon Mal Meninga pledged that the Australian side would play against Scotland on Saturday with Hampson's family in its thoughts.

The players will wear black armbands for the game as a sign of mourning, he said.

'On behalf of the Kangaroos over here, we pay our condolences back to Liam's family and friends. It was a sad day and we obviously pay our respects,' Meninga said.

One of Hampson's friends, prop Patrick Carrigan, is determined to play for the Kangaroos in his own personal tribute, but Meninga said that could change as the news of his mate's death sinks in.

On Thursday, regional Mossos d'Esquadra police officers told Daily Mail Australia where Hampson was found.

'It was in an internal patio which was not part of the public area of the nightclub,' a policeman told Daily Mail Australia.

'I don't know how he would have got into that part of the building but he accessed it and from there fell to an interior patio.

'The fact it wasn't a public area helps to explain why the workers who raised the alarm didn't do so until Wednesday lunchtime local time.'

Police said Hampson's death was being treated as accidental in early stages of the investigation.

A post-mortem is expected to take place this week.

The results of autopsies are not normally made public in Spain and in this instance will be sent directly to the court probing Hampson's death.

The discovery of Hampson's body came just hours after hundreds of revellers filled the venue on Tuesday night to watch English gothic metal band Paradise Lost.

Tributes flowed for Hampson as devastated loved ones confirmed the news of his death online.

'Waking up to the news no one wants to hear, we are devastated to find out that Liam had an accident and sadly has not survived,' his dad Brett posted on Facebook.

'We are heartbroken to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words can not express our grief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiSca_0ih8rAiy00
Hampson played hooker for the Redcliffe Dolphins and recently helped steered his side to the Queensland Cup grand final, where they were narrowly beaten 16-10 by the Norths Devils

'We can not thank his mates enough for being there with Liam having the time of his life and assisting in the search for our boy. Our thoughts are with them.'

Just hours after issuing a desperate appeal to find him, his sister Tiarna wrote a similar tribute.

'We are so broken,' she posted.

'Liam was the best brother I ever could of asked for and made me a better person. We cannot express our grief.

'We cannot thank the boys he was travelling with enough for assisting with his search and made sure his last days were the best of his life.

'Going to miss you so much, Liam.'

The family has requested privacy as they deal with the heartbreaking loss.

Hampson and his group of mates posted dozens of photos from their adventure-packed travels in the past month, including snaps from Paris, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Munich and Positano in Italy.

Hampson played hooker for the Redcliffe Dolphins and recently helped steered his side to the Queensland Cup grand final, where they were narrowly beaten 16-10 by the Norths Devils.

The Dolphins will make their NRL debut next season under the helm of coaching legend Wayne Bennett.

TIMELINE OF LIAM HAMPSON'S DISAPPEARANCE (BARCELONA TIME)

TUESDAY

12am: Honey Bunny + Bass Bunny begin their set at Sala Apolo

4.30am: Liam Hampson is last seen at the bar wearing a black t-shirt, light coloured shorts and a baseball cap

5am: Honey Bunny + Bass Bunny finish their gig

7pm: Doors open for the Lost Paradise gig

7.45pm: Obsidian Kingdom open the music show

9pm: Paradise Lost begin their set. The time the set finished is unclear.

WEDNESDAY

About 12pm: Sala Apolo staff find Hampson's body on the floor in a part of the nightclub

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Straight back into the firing line: Wallabies star Michael Hooper set to start against Scotland after his extended mental health break

Ex-Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper is set to start for Australia in Sunday's Test against Scotland for his first match in 105 days following an extended mental health break. The 30-year-old stunned world rugby when he dramatically announced he would be stepping away to focus on his mental health on the eve of Australia's first Rugby Championship fixture in August.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Why Arsenal are fading after the break! Small squad, limited rotation and bruising schedule explain second-half struggles for the Gunners - meaning Mikel Arteta's men must scrap for every win

There are habits emerging at Arsenal that make boss Mikel Arteta a wanted man. Among them? Fast starts. Over the first 15 matches of this season, Arsenal have scored 11 goals inside the opening 25 minutes. It has been a crucial factor in their early dash to the top of the Premier League and towards the Europa League knockout stages. England rugby coach Eddie Jones is one of several peers mining secrets from Arteta.
Daily Mail

After a staggering 25 misses, a message to Pep Guardiola's penalty flops: Watch Ivan Toney! How studying the Brentford star can help stop Man City's struggles from the spot

After the pleasure of winning their Champions League group on Tuesday, Manchester City fans had an all-too familiar question: why can't our team score penalties?. Indeed, some supporters will have travelled at great expense to both Copenhagen and Dortmund this month only to leave with the same outcome — a 0-0 draw with Riyad Mahrez missing a spot-kick.
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Daily Mail

Passengers 'begged' driver to stop during 100mph police chase on M1… seconds before crash that ruined three lives: Motorist who left friend in wheelchair and lost half-brother his arm is jailed for nearly four years

A banned driver has been jailed after passengers 'begged' him to stop during a 100mph police chase the wrong way up the M1 - seconds before a horror crash which ruined three innocent lives. Macaulay Billings, 26, ploughed his black Skoda Fabia into a BMW causing four victims, including his...
Daily Mail

Pictured: Drill rapper shot dead by 'bike-riding' gunmen who opened fire outside Ilford 'drugs den' leaving two men dead and another fighting for life - cops hunt killers on loose after midnight massacre

This is the first picture of the popular 'drill rapper' shot dead by rivals as horrifying gang violence spilled out onto the streets of an East London suburb amid the Diwali celebrations late last night. A musician of Somali heritage known by his street name 'Giddy', who boasted of killing...
Daily Mail

Not bad for a second home! It's twice the size of the Albert Hall, you can fit eight cars in the garage, and a stream full of tropical fish flows through the dining room. No wonder billionaire John Caudwell insists it's shoes off at his £250m mega-mansion

When you have spent goodness knows how many tens of millions and four years renovating your £250 million mega-mansion, you can be forgiven for wanting to keep it pristine. So when billionaire John Caudwell welcomes me into his London pad it is a shoes-off-at-the door affair, presumably to protect the newly installed marble flooring and stunning oriental-style carpet covering the six-storey staircase that sweeps majestically around a grand chandelier-strewn atrium.
Daily Mail

'It was like the world had been vacuumed of people': Richard E Grant reveals the 'abyss' of grief left him feeling alone after the death of his wife

Richard E Grant has candidly revealed that the loss of his wife Joan left him feeling alone and like he was 'walking through an empty London' similar to a zombie film. Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, the Oscar nominee, 65, spoke candidly about his grief and how he and daughter Olivia, 33, were dealing with life following her death.
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
Daily Mail

Gabriel Jesus is 'ready' to play 70 games this season after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta challenged his stars to embrace the hectic fixture schedule - with his baby daughter the secret to his recovery

Gabriel Jesus insists he is ready to answer Mikel Arteta’s call and play 70 games this season – thanks to downtime with his baby daughter. Arsenal boss Arteta said last week that players must be able to survive gruelling campaigns if they want to be the best, claiming: ‘The top players in the world, they play 70 matches, every three days and make the difference.’
Daily Mail

'How Nunez has done that I have no idea': Peter Crouch is left dumbfounded after Darwin Nunez's incredible first-half miss against Ajax... but Uruguayan striker makes amends with fantastic header during crucial Champions League clash

Darwin Nunez spurned a golden chance to put Liverpool 2-0 up inside the first half after somehow managing to hit the post with the goal at his mercy. Mo Salah put the visitors ahead at Ajax in the 42nd minute, but just two minutes later the Uruguayan was given an opportunity to double the ascendancy just before half-time, but he was unable to convert Roberto Firmino's pass.
mailplus.co.uk

Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show

A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
Daily Mail

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Reds in rampant form in Amsterdam with three goals in just nine minutes either side of half-time from Salah, Nunez and Elliott to book Champions League last-16 spot

For Liverpool, now, the immediate objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season at home and in Europe, some kind of respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

670K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy