Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to get back on track when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights lost for the first time this season on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, they have a chance to get back to their winning ways when they welcome the Winnipeg Jets.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Jack Eichel finds the back of the net on the 3-on-1. Vegas leads, 1-0.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Forward Michael Amadio finds William Karlsson for the goal. Golden Knights lead, 2-0.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson scores his first goal of the year. 3-0, Vegas.

PENALTY: Vegas goalie Adin Hill penalized for interference.

PENALTY: Jets' power play ends as forward Pierre-Luc Dubois sits for interference.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Eichel with his second goal of the night. 4-0, Vegas.

PENALTY: Jets forward Cole Perfetti penalized for interference.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 4-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

PENALTY: Jets forward Blake Wheeler sits for tripping.

SCORING UPDATE #5: Dubois scores for the Jets. 4-1, Vegas.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 4-1.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #6: Jets defenseman Neal Pionk sends one in for Winnipeg. 4-2, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #7: Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scores on the empty-net opportunity.

FINAL: Vegas wins, 5-2.

The Vegas Golden Knights improved to 4-1 on Thursday night with a home win over the Winnipeg Jets.

They were led by a two-goal game from forward Jack Eichel, along with goals from William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson, and Jonathan Marchessault.

Vegas' best play came in the first period, as it found the back of the net four times, while holding Winnipeg scoreless.

The Jets didn't go away though, as they would score a goal in both the second and third periods to make it just a two-goal deficit.

But the Golden Knights would prevail, eventually capping off the victory with an empty-net goal from Marchessault.

Vegas will be back home Saturday when they welcome the Colorado Avalanche to town.