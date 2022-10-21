ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Donates Over $30,000 to Rudin Family After Fire Destroys Farm

In the five days following a devastating fire that burned most of the Rudin Family Farm to the ground, the greater Owego community has come together to raise upwards of $30,000 through donations, and a fundraiser this past Saturday. After arriving to the scene of the fire last Wednesday, Kathy...
OWEGO, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief

A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

City of Binghamton Police Release Details for Toys For Tots

The City of Binghamton Police Department has announced details of this year's Toys For Tots campaign. The campaign will begin on Monday, November 28th at the former Payless Shoes store inside the Oakdale Mall. Sign-ups begin on the 28th as well and conclude on Saturday, December 10th. Toys For Tots...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing

Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SYRACUSE, NY

