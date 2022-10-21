Read full article on original website
Whitney Point Field Hockey Continue to Dominate, Shuts Out Owego in Section Semis
The Whitney Point field hockey has strung together a pair of 9-0 wins to advance to the Section IV Class C Championship game after shutting out Owego at home. The Eagles will take on Windsor at Owego on Saturday, October 29th at 4 p.m.
Windsor Field Hockey Takes Down Sidney, Punches Ticket to Section Championship Game
Windsor field hockey took care of business at home, beating Sidney 2-0 to punch its ticket to the Section IV Class C Championship game. The Black Knights will take on Whitney Point on Saturday, October 29th at Owego.
Owego Girl's Soccer Wins Sectional Semifinal With Golden Goal Winner
The Owego girl's soccer team is advancing to the Section IV Class B Championship game after taking care of Waverly in overtime off a golden goal. The Indians will play Chenango Valley on Friday, October 28th at Johnson City.
Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday
On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.
Owego Donates Over $30,000 to Rudin Family After Fire Destroys Farm
In the five days following a devastating fire that burned most of the Rudin Family Farm to the ground, the greater Owego community has come together to raise upwards of $30,000 through donations, and a fundraiser this past Saturday. After arriving to the scene of the fire last Wednesday, Kathy...
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
How 10 years of building and fighting whittled down plans for Destiny USA’s out-of-this-world mall (Part II)
Editor’s Note: This is part two of a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking and proposals for Destiny USA. Read part one here: “An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: How Carousel Mall became Destiny USA.”
Megyn Kelly mourns sister, who grew up in Syracuse, after unexpected death at 58
Megyn Kelly is mourning the death of her sister, Suzanne Crossley, after she died unexpectedly in Upstate New York. “Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend,” Kelly said Monday on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM. “My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crossley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.”
Dick’s Warehouse Store to host three-day grand opening celebration
A new Dick's Sporting Goods store is celebrating it's grand opening this weekend on the Vestal Parkway.
City of Binghamton Police Release Details for Toys For Tots
The City of Binghamton Police Department has announced details of this year's Toys For Tots campaign. The campaign will begin on Monday, November 28th at the former Payless Shoes store inside the Oakdale Mall. Sign-ups begin on the 28th as well and conclude on Saturday, December 10th. Toys For Tots...
Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
State Police searching for missing kayaker
New York State Police are searching for a missing man near Canadarago Lake in Otsego County.
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
Endicott Police: Charges For Driving Pending in Pedestrian Crash That Struck U-E Student
Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey said charges are pending for the driver that allegedly struck a Union-Endicott High School student in front of the Union-Endicott High School on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to a press release, Garey said an Endicott police officer who was monitoring traffic witnessed the incident.
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
