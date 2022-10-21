If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.

