FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Whitney Point Field Hockey Continue to Dominate, Shuts Out Owego in Section Semis
The Whitney Point field hockey has strung together a pair of 9-0 wins to advance to the Section IV Class C Championship game after shutting out Owego at home. The Eagles will take on Windsor at Owego on Saturday, October 29th at 4 p.m.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Field Hockey Takes Down Sidney, Punches Ticket to Section Championship Game
Windsor field hockey took care of business at home, beating Sidney 2-0 to punch its ticket to the Section IV Class C Championship game. The Black Knights will take on Whitney Point on Saturday, October 29th at Owego.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Girl's Soccer Wins Sectional Semifinal With Golden Goal Winner
The Owego girl's soccer team is advancing to the Section IV Class B Championship game after taking care of Waverly in overtime off a golden goal. The Indians will play Chenango Valley on Friday, October 28th at Johnson City.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: October 24, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the cornerstone of the new community Baptist church at Port Dickinson will be laid next Sunday afternoon. A copper box containing documents and daily newspapers will be sealed and placed inside the cornerstone. Another win...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Donates Over $30,000 to Rudin Family After Fire Destroys Farm
In the five days following a devastating fire that burned most of the Rudin Family Farm to the ground, the greater Owego community has come together to raise upwards of $30,000 through donations, and a fundraiser this past Saturday. After arriving to the scene of the fire last Wednesday, Kathy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
City of Binghamton Police Release Details for Toys For Tots
The City of Binghamton Police Department has announced details of this year's Toys For Tots campaign. The campaign will begin on Monday, November 28th at the former Payless Shoes store inside the Oakdale Mall. Sign-ups begin on the 28th as well and conclude on Saturday, December 10th. Toys For Tots...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend
According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Dead After Fatal Crash in Maine
An Endicott man is dead after a one-vehicle crash on the afternoon of Friday, October 21st. State police say the crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on State Route 26 in the town of Maine. They say the driver, 65-year-old Mark L. Truesdail, was taken to Wilson Medical Center where...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: Oct. 17 to Oct. 23
This past week, the Owego Police Department reported 69 service calls, 2 arrests and 3 motor vehicle accidents -- also issuing 4 traffic tickets. Charles N White, 40, of Owego, was arrested following an investigation into trespassing and theft of cannabis plant on Cove Street. White was charged with two felonies -- grand larceny and criminal mischief in the third degree. White was also charged with a misdemeanor -- criminal trespass in the third degree.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023
If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endwell Man Found Guilty of Felony Charges
An Endwell man has been found guilty of several charges, including felonies. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Kennard D. Wellington was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd degree and Resisting Arrest.
