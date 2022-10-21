Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mobileye goes public, raising Intel $861 million
Intel spun out its driver-assist subsidiary Mobileye Wednesday and raised $861 million in the initial public offering. Mobileye's stock was up about 34% during trading Wednesday from the initial public offering price of $21 a share. Intel had purchased Mobileye in 2017 for $15.3 billion, but announced in Dec. 2021...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New SEC rule requires executives to give back bonuses when accountants screw up
The Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to adopt a new rule that would require public companies to take back executive compensation when their financial statements contain errors. These "clawback" requirements are intended to hold corporate executives financially accountable for any reporting errors, whether they are the result of fraud...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin's incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters, while Republican Tim...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Saudi ambassador welcomes review of US ties at time when relationship is at 'point of disagreement'
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States affirmed to CNN that, although Riyadh's relationship with Washington is at a "point of disagreement" in light of OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production, the ties between the two longtime allies remain strong. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, in her first televised...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term
China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders. On the tightly controlled domestic market, the yuan dropped...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Biden directs an additional $18 million to House and Senate Democrats in final push to hold on to majorities
President Joe Biden has directed the Democratic National Committee to immediately transfer an additional $10 million to the House and Senate Democratic campaign arms and offered an additional $8 million for the two groups through fundraising in the lead up to Election Day, according to a Democratic official. The new...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession
Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden cracks down on 'junk fees' in new economic focus ahead of midterms
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his administration is cracking down on so-called junk fees, including announcing new steps that effectively ban banks from issuing surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees on bounced checks. His speech announcing the new actions also highlighted his administration's efforts to provide more "breathing room"...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DOJ codifies rule barring secret subpoenas of journalists' records
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Justice Department formally introduced regulations barring department employees from secretly seeking journalists' records except in limited circumstances. The new regulations only allow prosecutors to subpoena records in certain circumstances, including if the information they are seeking is imperative to prevent a serious...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Blinken says the consequences for using a nuclear weapon have been conveyed to Putin
The consequences for Russia if it uses a nuclear weapon in its war on Ukraine have been conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. "We've also communicated directly and very clearly to the Russians, President Putin about the consequences," the top US diplomat...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's lawyers have accepted service of House January 6 committee subpoena
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena from the House January 6 select committee, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump and his lawyers have until November to 4 to turn over documents sought in the subpoena and until November 14 to testify at a deposition.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation
The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Unnamed woman alleges Herschel Walker pressured her into an abortion in 1993
A woman who claims she was in a years-long romantic relationship with Herschel Walker says the Republican Senate nominee for Georgia pressured her into having an abortion in 1993, she announced at a press conference on Wednesday. The woman, referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity, attended the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DC appeals court sets oral argument in Trump defamation case for January 2023
A Washington, DC, appeals court has set oral arguments for January 2023 in the defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, indicating that a decision over the outcome of ex-magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims won't come until next year. Last month, the DC appeals court was asked by a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian officials over crackdown on protests
The United States on Wednesday imposed a slew of new sanctions against Iranian officials involved in the ongoing crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran -- the latest US response to Tehran's efforts to quash outrage after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. "It has been 40 days since the death...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department 'will not permit voters to be intimidated' ahead of midterms
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department "will not permit voters to be intimidated" during November's midterm elections. "The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who's qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated," Garland said during a press briefing.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
4 Takeaways from the New York governor debate
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Conservative activists plead guilty in 2020 election robocall fraud
Conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have each pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications fraud after authorities in Ohio accused them of running a voter suppression campaign in 2020 that relied on thousands of illegal robocalls that targeted multiple states with election misinformation. The alleged scheme, which occurred...
Comments / 0