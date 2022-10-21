ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mobileye goes public, raising Intel $861 million

Intel spun out its driver-assist subsidiary Mobileye Wednesday and raised $861 million in the initial public offering. Mobileye's stock was up about 34% during trading Wednesday from the initial public offering price of $21 a share. Intel had purchased Mobileye in 2017 for $15.3 billion, but announced in Dec. 2021...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New SEC rule requires executives to give back bonuses when accountants screw up

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to adopt a new rule that would require public companies to take back executive compensation when their financial statements contain errors. These "clawback" requirements are intended to hold corporate executives financially accountable for any reporting errors, whether they are the result of fraud...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term

China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders. On the tightly controlled domestic market, the yuan dropped...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession

Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden cracks down on 'junk fees' in new economic focus ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his administration is cracking down on so-called junk fees, including announcing new steps that effectively ban banks from issuing surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees on bounced checks. His speech announcing the new actions also highlighted his administration's efforts to provide more "breathing room"...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DOJ codifies rule barring secret subpoenas of journalists' records

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Justice Department formally introduced regulations barring department employees from secretly seeking journalists' records except in limited circumstances. The new regulations only allow prosecutors to subpoena records in certain circumstances, including if the information they are seeking is imperative to prevent a serious...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Blinken says the consequences for using a nuclear weapon have been conveyed to Putin

The consequences for Russia if it uses a nuclear weapon in its war on Ukraine have been conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. "We've also communicated directly and very clearly to the Russians, President Putin about the consequences," the top US diplomat...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump's lawyers have accepted service of House January 6 committee subpoena

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena from the House January 6 select committee, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump and his lawyers have until November to 4 to turn over documents sought in the subpoena and until November 14 to testify at a deposition.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation

The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department 'will not permit voters to be intimidated' ahead of midterms

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department "will not permit voters to be intimidated" during November's midterm elections. "The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who's qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated," Garland said during a press briefing.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

4 Takeaways from the New York governor debate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Conservative activists plead guilty in 2020 election robocall fraud

Conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have each pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications fraud after authorities in Ohio accused them of running a voter suppression campaign in 2020 that relied on thousands of illegal robocalls that targeted multiple states with election misinformation. The alleged scheme, which occurred...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy