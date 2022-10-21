Read full article on original website
49 state of mind
5d ago
Potatoes are the easiest thing I’ve found to grow in AK besides cabbage. Keeping the slug’s away is 95% of the battle
Reply
3
Related
akbizmag.com
Alaska Science Forum: Home Insulation from Wood and Fungus
In the woods near the UAA campus, mycologist Phillippe Amstislavski examines a fungus he uses to bond wood fiber. One of the downsides of the oil-based materials that keep us warm is that they spew a lot of carbon into the atmosphere when they are made. And those blue and pink sheets of foam insulation never die, often polluting the land and floating on our waterways when we are done with them.
Mike Shower: Keeping Alaska on the right path
Alaska is one of the most amazing places on the planet. I’ve traveled all over the globe and no place has ever quite matched up. The same can be said of Alaskans; varied backgrounds, hardworking, tough and independent. It’s hard to find a place with more “Don’t Tread on Me” flags & bumper stickers.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor requests fishery disaster determination for snow, red king crab
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has requested that the United States Department of Commerce expedite a disaster declaration for the 2022-2023 Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries. Dunleavy asked via a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for the declaration...
travelness.com
Top 10 Best Hikes in Alaska
Accounting for two-thirds of America’s national parklands, Alaska offers nature’s beauty in her truest form. Since I spent a good portion of my childhood living in The Last Frontier, I can attest to the impressiveness of the views, wildlife, and the hiking trails!. The Alaskan forests call to...
kinyradio.com
Alaska small business financing program announced
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State of Alaska, the University of Alaska, and the Alaska Small Business Development Center announced on Monday the launch of the Alaska State Small Business Credit Initiative. The program is statewide and will use $59.9 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to finance incentives...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow, high winds and coldest temperatures of season all impacting Alaskans this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system rolled across the Gulf Coast late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing some of the first significant snow of the season to parts of Southcentral Alaska. Snow totals ranged from a dusting to about 10 inches across Southcentral. The highest snowfall totals were near...
Slate
The Republican Discontents of Alaska
PALMER, Alaska—After I ponied up $20 to get into the sixth-annual Valley Republican Women of Alaska’s chili cook-off, the greeter at the door told me to hold on to my entrance ticket—I’d need it to vote. And for an extra $5, she said, I could purchase a second ticket to help my favored chili take the top prize.
kinyradio.com
AASSP names Alaska Assistant Principal of the Year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Wasilla High's Karen Bloxsom has been named the 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals. The AASSP Assistant Principal of the Year program annually recognizes outstanding middle level and high school assistant principals who have successfully provided high-quality learning opportunities for students.
kinyradio.com
Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences. The Sun Journal newspaper reports that Steven H. Downs filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals.
alaskasnewssource.com
Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, citing her desire to be an “advocate and supporter of respectful treatment of women.”. Last week, a former employee of Pierce’s while he was mayor of the Kenai...
alaskasnewssource.com
The 2022 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference wraps up with a salmon resolution
Weather Lab: Trailside Elementary students want to know how wide hurricanes can get. Weather Lab: Trailside Elementary students want to know how wide hurricanes can get. Weather Lab: Bethel students learn why the daylight is always changing. Updated: 10 hours ago. Bethel students learn why the amount of daylight is...
alaskapublic.org
Bill Hill is named Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year for his work in the district he graduated from 35 years ago
The Alaska Superintendents Association has named Bill Hill of the Bristol Bay Borough School District the state’s superintendent of the year. Hill grew up in Kokhanok, a village on Iliamna Lake. His family moved to Naknek in the Bristol Bay Borough when he was in high school, and he graduated in 1987. He went to college at the University of Alaska Anchorage and taught in Juneau for six years, but the Bristol Bay area has always been his home.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change.
When the framers of Alaska’s constitution were debating how the state should pick its judges, the goal was to remove politics from the process as much as possible. In territorial days, judges were political appointees named by the president of the United States, said Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney who’s currently teaching a seminar on the Alaska constitution.
Real estate on a hot streak in Hawaii: Here’s why
Bankrate reports the past six quarters being the busiest in history for Hawaii's real estate market with some buyers getting into purchasing contracts without even visiting the actual property.
alaskasnewssource.com
AFN Convention tackles painful topic of Native boarding schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Echoes of a painful past is how one Alaskan who attended a native boarding school described the experience he says is still affecting generations of Alaska Natives. Vice President of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Jim LaBelle, Sr. spoke at a panel discussion...
alaskapublic.org
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the state has scrutinized the cause of each of the deaths that have occurred in state Department of Corrections custody this year. But the Republican governor’s rivals, Democrat Les Gara and independent Bill Walker, raised grave concerns over the deaths at the Alaska Federation of Natives’ forum for the candidates for governor, which also included Charlie Pierce, another Republican.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 21, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Investigators say two float planes that crashed this month, leaving both...
‘Won’t happen.’ Dunleavy says no to putting Covid shots on required vaccine schedule for school enrollment
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy is part of a chorus of Republican governors who sat they won’t adopt the Covid-19 vaccine as a required shot for children enrolled in Alaska schools. “There are not, nor will there be Covid vaccine mandates for the following reasons,” he said in a note to Must Read Alaska. “CDC cannot mandate them. HSS would have to change regs. They will not. They know my position. Statute would have to be passed by the legislature as well. Won’t happen. I would have to sign it. Won’t happen.”
kinyradio.com
Alaska Corrections reports 16th death of 2022, surpassing previous decade-high number of in-custody deaths
(Alaska Beacon) - Paul Harris, 69, died on Oct. 23 at Goose Creek Correctional Center, becoming the 16th person to die in the state’s prison system this year, according to an Alaska Department of Corrections press release on Tuesday. With this death, Corrections surpassed the highest number of in-custody...
Comments / 6