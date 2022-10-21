Read full article on original website
25 Sports- High School Monday- October 24, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - High school football teams celebrate practicing for the playoffs plus we look back at Week 9. Volleyball regionals begin with Bloomington Central Catholic, Eureka and Lexington all winning 1st round matches.
Jane Lynch inducted into IBA Hall of Fame
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, actor and Illinois native Jane Lynch was given the highest honor from the Illinois Broadcasters Association. The former Illinois State Redbird is now in its Hall of Fame. The comedian, actor and author’s screen delivery and sharp style has made her a recognizable...
U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships coming to the River City
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ice skating lovers take note - The U.S. Synchronized Skating National Champions are coming to Peoria next year. Tickets for the March 1-4, 2023 event went on sale Tuesday. Right now, there are about 600 teams around the country looking to compete - but only...
BART MCNEIL: Bloomington man’s fight for innocence can move forward, not the way he hoped
Mclean County (25 News Now) - After several months of delay, another step forward for a Bloomington man’s fight for innocence, but not the way his legal team had hoped. McNeil has been claiming his innocence since day one, and hopes new evidence discovered in recent years will allow his legal team, including the Illinois Innocence Project, to prove he didn’t kill his daughter. However, this recent decision is not something McNeil and his cousin Chris Ross are agreeing with.
Iconic Peoria institutions pair up to bolster medical innovation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - OSF HealthCare and Bradley University are joining forces to come up with innovative solutions to solve some of the most pressing health care problems, including cancer prevention and treatment. Leaders from both institutions signed a five-year agreement Tuesday to form the Innovation for Health partnership....
Journalism or political mailer: A new Peoria ‘newspaper’ blurs the line
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new publication with obscured origins is showing up in mailboxes around the Peoria area just two weeks before Election Day. On first glance, the Peoria Standard looks like any other paper at a newsstand. It includes local events, pictures of local athletes, and even ads for local organizations. Several sources contacted for this story say they received the Standard for free in their mailboxes Tuesday.
Man kayaking 7,000 miles stops in Manito to spread positivity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Mark Ervin started his kayaking journey earlier in 2022 in Nova Scotia and is traveling down to Florida and looping back up to Nova Scotia through New York. This trek is called the Greater Loop. Along the way, he is raising money for Doctors Without Borders.
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
Pekin city manager releases statement after Monday night firing
UPDATE TUESDAY 11:48 A.M. - Mark Rothert has released a statement:. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today.
Rain continue tonight, but sun returns tomorrow
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As advertised, it was a cool and rainy day today. We’ll see showers continue through tonight, but dry weather returns to the forecast for the next few days. Tonight:. Expect cloudy skies with passing showers this evening and overnight. Early risers may see a...
OSF Patients surprised by Batman and Captain America
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Halloween right around the corner, the kids at OSF are getting in the spooky spirit!. They were treated by special guests this morning outside their windows. It wasn’t a bird or a plane but Batman and Captain America scaling their way down the OSF...
More than 600 coats donated for 37th annual neighborhood house drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from Neighborhood House today. This was their 37th annual winter coat giveaway. Close to 700 women, men and children’s coats were available to choose from along with hats, gloves and scarves.
From mild and breezy to soggy!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday morning begins mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s. A few isolated showers have been moving through northern Illinois and could bring a sprinkle or two this morning, however much of the area is expected to remain dry today. A mostly cloudy, breezy, and above average Monday is on tap, with highs in the mid 70s. Dry weather will persist until this evening, when rain chances will become more likely.
65 residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at LaSalle Veterans’ Home
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - 42 residents and 23 staff members at the veterans’ home in LaSalle County have tested positive for COVID-19. A COVID outbreak there two years ago killed 36 veterans and led to a lawsuit against the state by families of 27 of those veterans.
15-year-old shot Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot while inside a vehicle Monday night in Peoria. Sergeant Amy Dotson says Peoria Police were called to West Marquette, between South Westmoreland and South Madison Park Terrace around 8:30 PM for a 15 round shotspotter alert. Once...
Chicago man arrested for stolen vehicle in Woodford County
GERMANTOWN HILLS (25 News Now) - A Chicago man is awaiting a bond hearing in Woodford County, after allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police in Germantown Hills early Tuesday morning. The Woodford County Sheriff says one of their Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 116 in...
Peoria Police investigate city’s 22nd homicide, 1 person dead on the south side
UPDATE: (1:29 a.m.) Police responded to the 200 block of South Saratoga Street, near West Johnson Street and South Richard Pryor Place, around 7:40 p.m. Monday night to the two round ShotSpotter alert. As previously reported, Police Chief Eric Echevarria said shots were fired on South Saratoga Street, and a...
Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
BPD investigating attempted carjacking, shooting at grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington police are looking for “multiple suspects” after a morning attempted carjacking that resulted in shots fired. Sergeant John Fermon said the attempted carjacking occurred around 8 a.m. near the HyVee along Veteran’s Parkway. Multiple suspects attempted to steal a car containing a single passenger. During the struggle between the victim and suspect, shots were fired, according to Fermon.
Peoria man convicted of 2018 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been convicted of murdering his own father back in 2018. Mark Runyon was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 74-year-old Frank Runyon. In May of 2018, Peoria Police were called to a home on South...
