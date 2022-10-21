ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse

The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
3 teams that should make a Robert Quinn trade with the Bears

One of the NFL’s best pass rushers has been the subject of trade rumors this year. Which teams could make a run at Bears defender Robert Quinn?. He’s a former first-round draft choice and one of the game’s better edge performers. Robert Quinn was the 14th overall pick of the then-St. Louis Rams back in 2011. He spent his first seven seasons in the league with the franchise, but in recent years, there have been stops in Miami, Dallas and Chicago.
Robert Quinn traded to Eagles: Best memes and tweets

The Philadelphia Eagles made a huge addition to their roster ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn. The Philadelphia Eagles made some big additions throughout this offseason, with wide receiver A.J. Brown, safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Haason Reddick, and cornerback James Bradberry standing out. Entering Week 8, the Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the NFL. With the trade deadline arriving on Nov. 1, the Eagles made another big addition to help them with the latter part of the season.
Which Patriots wide receivers will be gone by the trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is approaching quickly on November 1, and four wide receivers from the New England Patriots are reportedly being targeted by other teams. The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and teams have reportedly shown interest in four New England Patriots wide receivers. According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, the Pats have received calls about Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
Kevin Stefanski’s stoicism is starting to make people question if he knows what he’s doing

Kevin Stefanski is the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and has a reputation for not saying much. Something I see a lot on Twitter when it comes to Kevin Stefanski is complaints about how little he talks about the actual issues facing the Cleveland Browns on a week-to-week basis. Instead of deep diving into the issues and how they’re going to combat them, Stefanski often gives vaguely generic answers like “We know what’s wrong and what we have to do to fix it.”
NFL quarterback rankings: Mahomes destroys worlds

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went into San Francisco and torched an elite defense for a 44-23 win. Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
