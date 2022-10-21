ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Parade

Gal Gadot Shows She Is 'Proud' to Be Jewish in Stunning New Selfie

Gal Gadot is showing pride in her Jewish heritage amid the uprising of those speaking out against Kanye West and his recent anti-Semitic comments. West, 45, has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks, after sharing anti-Semitic hate speech to his social media accounts and prompting a handful of celebrities to condemn the rapper for his offensive words.
Salon

“That’s not the way to make movies": James Cameron wants the Marvel Universe to grow up

The director of the highest-grossing film of all time has some harsh words for some other movies that have consistently smashed box office records. Basically: grow up. James Cameron, the Academy Award-winning director who first rose to fame after writing and directing 1984's "Terminator," is back on the publicity circuit, this time promoting the sequel to his 2009 smash hit "Avatar." The new film "Avatar: The Way of Water" has been long-delayed, due to everything from the story drastically changing to the director wanting to spend some serious time on one of his hobbies, deep sea exploration. (Cameron has his own submarine.) Now that the "Avatar" sequel is slated for a December theatrical release, Cameron is making the rounds to do press. And, characteristically for the outspoken director, he's talking about other things too.

