Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
— As of Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:. Alameda County: 349,726 cases, 2,030 deaths (349,726 cases, 2,030 deaths on Monday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data) Contra Costa County: 272,804 cases, 1,458 deaths (272,709 cases, 1,458 deaths...
Santa Clara County races to stop fentanyl overdoses
For one Santa Clara County supervisor, the fight against fentanyl addiction is personal. About a year ago, Supervisor Otto Lee lost a 29-year-old cousin to an overdose. Lee describes him as being bright and energetic. “It’s just very sad,” he told San Jose Spotlight. “It was truly an awakening moment...
5.1 earthquake shakes Santa Cruz County, South Bay
Santa Cruzans felt a few seconds of shaking Tuesday morning as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay Area. No significant damages were reported in the immediate aftermath.
eastcountytoday.net
Report: Contra Costa County is “Home to Entrenched Culture of White Supremacy”
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive a report and recommendations related to the establishing of a new County department titled the “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice”. The county is proposing a cost of fiscal year 2022-23 $600,000 in Measure X funding,...
losgatan.com
Town settles on sites to target for residential development
Los Gatos submitted its draft Housing Element plan, which sets out how the Town plans to grow the number of residential units in the community, to State officials Oct. 14. While the Housing Element approach to urban planning has been with California for decades, only recently has Sacramento started turning the screws to make sure affluent, homogeneous communities like Beverly Hills, Redondo Beach, Huntington Beach, Scotts Valley and Los Gatos actually build the housing they’re supposed to.
NBC Bay Area
‘Shaking Was Unbelievable': Morgan Hill Resident Describes 5.1 Magnitude Quake
A Morgan Hill woman who lived through the 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 said the shaking during Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose was "beyond anything I ever can recall." "The shaking was unbelievable," Lynn Meyer said. Meyer said she was walking in from her garage when...
San Jose adds cameras to surveil illegal park work
San Jose has installed two surveillance cameras in Alviso to watch over a vacant plot of city land, following residents taking matters into their own hands for a long-planned park. The cameras mark an escalation in the city’s cold war with resident Mark Espinoza, who along with his son Marcos...
Invasive day-biting mosquitoes discovered in Santa Clara Co.; officials detail potential dangers
Aedes aegypti can transmit diseases like Chikungunya, Dengue, Yellow Fever and Zika. The county says none of these diseases are currently found in California.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz. Call Center Service Specialist at Santa Cruz County Bank. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Mechanic II at Santa Cruz...
Sutter Health nurses launch five-day strike over alleged safety and staff turnover issues
Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center are holding a five-day strike this week in response to high turnover rates and alleged workplace violence issues. Starting Monday, members of the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United are calling on Sutter Health to provide a workplace violence prevention plan in each unit and give resources workers need to do their jobs properly, in efforts to combat the “mass exodus” of nurses the medical center is facing.
NBC Bay Area
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Expands Free WiFi to Two More Neighborhoods
San Jose has expanded its free community Wi-Fi program to include about 160,000 residents. The expansion is part of the city's "SJ Access Free Wi-Fi" program, which was launched in August 2020 and seeks to provide the widest possible free community coverage. The network is now available in neighborhoods near...
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
Editorial: Silicon Valley candidates behaving badly
As we enter the final stretch to election day, nasty campaigning has reached full throttle. No matter the rationale behind this negative form of vote-getting, none of it provides any value to a voter’s decision-making process, unless sensationalism is the new guidepost. Attacking a candidate’s character offers no insight...
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday night. The accident occurred in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. The driver of the vehicle hit one pedestrian and fled the scene.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
Carlson, Allen seek to succeed Karen Mitchoff as District 4 rep on Contra Costa supervisors
Filling the seat of Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors chairperson Karen Mitchoff won’t be as simple as just winning a local election. It was already tried once in June, with none of the five candidates getting more than 50 percent of the vote. The two top vote getters...
