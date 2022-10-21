Los Gatos submitted its draft Housing Element plan, which sets out how the Town plans to grow the number of residential units in the community, to State officials Oct. 14. While the Housing Element approach to urban planning has been with California for decades, only recently has Sacramento started turning the screws to make sure affluent, homogeneous communities like Beverly Hills, Redondo Beach, Huntington Beach, Scotts Valley and Los Gatos actually build the housing they’re supposed to.

LOS GATOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO