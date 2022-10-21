ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Naloxone now readily available to help combat overdoses

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xDf0_0ih8oMZH00

As the fentanyl epidemic continues, the availability to fight back overdoses is gaining ground.

Brian Wilk spoke with EmergyCare officials to see how accessible the key component is. He was in the studio with the story.

That key component is Naloxone, which for a long time was only carried by advanced life support ambulances.

Now it’s everywhere, even part of basic first aid training.

What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid such as fentanyl

EmergyCare Executive Director David Basnak says even a person with no medical training can go to the pharmacy and get Naloxone for little to no charge. And Naloxone is also a part of many first aid kits.

“Just as you would see basic bandaging and anything like that, anything for bleeding control, because we do see that there is a major narcotics problem out there, specifically when talking about opioids,” said David Basnak, executive director, EmergyCare.

10K naloxone requests filled by PA mail-in program

He said even as early as 2015 and 2016, only paramedics at the advanced life support level could administer it.

“Even at that point we had to start an IV to give it. Since then, they have made it publicly available to where you can give it a non-invasive method such as squirting something up the nose or an auto-injector similar to an EpiPen,” said Basnak.

What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid such as fentanyl

Why is it so important to have these resources everywhere?

“It’s very important, especially with the epidemic that we have with opioid use right now, having that accessibility. But what we really need to see the future of this to be is better means of being able to get those individuals, after they’re resuscitated, to get them to a higher level of care to treat the addiction,” said Basnak.

Basnak added that it’s dangerous for people rely to on Naloxone as a safety net or to hold off on calling 911 if someone has overdosed.

If someone is suffering from an opioid overdose they should still call 911 so the patient can be safely evaluated by medical staff.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Basnak said he’s also seeing more and more business keeping Naloxone on hand as well as people keeping it on hand or in their car in the case they run into someone that is overdosing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Coroner called to car accident on E. 10th St. in Erie

Erie emergency crews responded to a reported fatal accident Monday morning that shut down traffic along East 10th Street. That accident happened just after 10 a.m. along East 10th Street just east of Payne Ave. in Erie. When Erie Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV had left the roadway, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Electric scooters stolen from Erie home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man faces charges for porch explosion at Poplar Street apartment

An Erie man faced charges on Monday after an explosion outside a westside Erie apartment. The explosion happened last week outside of an entryway in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Erie police arrested Roderick Caldwell, 55, on felony counts of arson and other charges. Investigators said surveillance video from the neighborhood helped police make […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Victim of fatal E. 10th St. car accident identified

Investigators have released the identity of the victim killed in a one-vehicle crash in the City of Erie. That accident happened Monday morning in the 1500 block of East 10th Street just east of Payne Avenue. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Dominique Williams, 31, of Erie was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

County Executive continues DEI Commission reset, removing more appointees

Another shake-up for the Erie County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission as the county executive removed more appointees. The Erie County executive has removed Commissioner Adrienne Dixon in an effort that he said continues to eliminate any improprieties among the DEI commission, but the chief administrative officer for the commission felt that they have been […]
YourErie

PSP seeks leads on stolen engagement ring

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the hunt for a stolen engagement ring. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, the ring was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was at the 300 block of Clark Road in Erie. The ring is white gold with a center diamond and is valued […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

About $20K in items stolen from two residential garages in Corry

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Corry Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 in different items stolen from two garages. According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy