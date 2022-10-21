Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
wbrz.com
Denham Springs woman, 20, struck and killed by truck on I-10; driver arrested for DWI
BREAUX BRIDGE - A woman from the capital area was struck and killed by a pickup truck after her vehicle broke down on I-10 in another parish Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a stalled vehicle on the eastbound side I-10, just west of Breaux Bridge. Police said it appeared the pickup had struck the woman, 20-year-old Ryelee Georgeson, after she got out of the car, which was stopped in the middle lane.
School bus overturned, one adult dead, six injured in Baton Rouge
Details on the crash, and the condition of the surviving victims, aren't available yet. The accident happened early Wednesday.
brproud.com
EBR Schools: One killed in crash involving school bus, nine others injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wednesday morning school bus crash left one woman dead and nine injured in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a deadly crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the scene to provide assistance.
Accident involving overturned truck on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. injures 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department along with emergency crews and the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to reports of an overturned vehicle early Tuesday, Oct. 25. The accident happened on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard, near N. Harrells Ferry Road, just before 6:30 a.m. One person...
pelicanpostonline.com
UPDATE: Fatality in Prairieville shooting identified
The deceased victim is Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. One of our victims from the shooting is deceased. The identity of said victim will not be released at this time; until family is fully notified. Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by linked to different shooting
SPRINGFIELD - A man in jail for allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year has been booked on additional charges Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield and he was arrested Sept. 30.
UPDATE: State Police identify victim of St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they have established the identity of the man who died in a St. Mary Parish crash on the bridge.
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
wbrz.com
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. No more details are immediately available.
Hammond man killed in I-55 crash
Troopers say Brandon Whittington, 30, was driving southbound when his car ran off the road and into a ditch before it hit a tree. Whittington died at the scene.
WAPT
Two tractor-trailers collide, blocking traffic for hours
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A crash on I-55 early Tuesday morning tied up traffic for several hours. The crash, which was reported about 2 a.m., involved two tractor-trailers. One was a FedEx truck headed to Baton Rouge with packages. The collision happened in the southbound lanes between the Sowell...
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
wbrz.com
One injured after stabbing off Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported stabbing off Convention Street early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Convention Street. One man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the stabbing. This is...
WAFB.com
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released
‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
wbrz.com
One victim injured after early-morning shooting Monday
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left one victim injured. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting on Wyoming Street. One person was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released. This...
One person dies in St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they are working to identify the man who died in the crash. The other driver involved wasn't injured.
wbrz.com
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine driver arrested on DWI charge after fatal crash in Assumption Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop C reported a Plaquemine resident was arrested for first offense driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle fatal crash in Labadieville. According to an LSP news release, the crash shortly before 5 a.m. Oct. 23 on Hwy. 308 near Orchid Street in Assumption Parish claimed the life of 64-year-old Juana Ramos of Metairie.
wbrz.com
Man who allegedly shot at several occupied apartments in Donaldsonville arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man arrested for shooting multiple occupied apartments was arrested for 19 counts of aggravated assault. Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old James Peters for his connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville that happened Oct. 19. According to deputies, around 5:45 p.m., Peters shot at multiple occupied apartments on the 200 block of D'Ville Village Circle.
