Denham Springs woman, 20, struck and killed by truck on I-10; driver arrested for DWI

BREAUX BRIDGE - A woman from the capital area was struck and killed by a pickup truck after her vehicle broke down on I-10 in another parish Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a stalled vehicle on the eastbound side I-10, just west of Breaux Bridge. Police said it appeared the pickup had struck the woman, 20-year-old Ryelee Georgeson, after she got out of the car, which was stopped in the middle lane.
EBR Schools: One killed in crash involving school bus, nine others injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wednesday morning school bus crash left one woman dead and nine injured in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a deadly crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the scene to provide assistance.
UPDATE: Fatality in Prairieville shooting identified

The deceased victim is Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. One of our victims from the shooting is deceased. The identity of said victim will not be released at this time; until family is fully notified. Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
Two tractor-trailers collide, blocking traffic for hours

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A crash on I-55 early Tuesday morning tied up traffic for several hours. The crash, which was reported about 2 a.m., involved two tractor-trailers. One was a FedEx truck headed to Baton Rouge with packages. The collision happened in the southbound lanes between the Sowell...
One injured after stabbing off Convention Street

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported stabbing off Convention Street early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Convention Street. One man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the stabbing. This is...
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released

‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
One victim injured after early-morning shooting Monday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left one victim injured. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting on Wyoming Street. One person was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released. This...
Man who allegedly shot at several occupied apartments in Donaldsonville arrested

DONALDSONVILLE - A man arrested for shooting multiple occupied apartments was arrested for 19 counts of aggravated assault. Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old James Peters for his connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville that happened Oct. 19. According to deputies, around 5:45 p.m., Peters shot at multiple occupied apartments on the 200 block of D'Ville Village Circle.
