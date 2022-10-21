BREAUX BRIDGE - A woman from the capital area was struck and killed by a pickup truck after her vehicle broke down on I-10 in another parish Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a stalled vehicle on the eastbound side I-10, just west of Breaux Bridge. Police said it appeared the pickup had struck the woman, 20-year-old Ryelee Georgeson, after she got out of the car, which was stopped in the middle lane.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO