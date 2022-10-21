ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Daily Mail

Australia's wealthiest young celebrities are revealed: From Hollywood royals Margot Robbie and Chris Hemsworth to hitmaker Tones And I

Australia's wealthiest celebrities unnder the age of 40 have been revealed. The 2022 Australian Financial Review's Young Rich List was released on Thursday, with the likes of Hollywood actors, musicians and sports stars reaching the highest echelons. Topping the list of Australia's richest celebrities is supermodel Miranda Kerr, who boasts...
SheKnows

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone of Their Steamy Connection With New PDA Photo

Since they started dating in 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have proven that they’re one steamy, loved-up couple. From matching outfits to plenty of PDA, they’ve really solidified themselves as Hollywood’s major “it couple.” While attending the Time100 Next event on Oct 25, their sweet connection was put on major display. Both stars walked the red carpet and showed off their incredible looks. Kelly, né Colson Baker, turned heads wearing a sheer corset with matching black leather gloves and pants. Fox also looked stunning rocking a structured copper dress and her new red hair. On Instagram, Fox posted some...
Vibe

Lil Durk Hit With $350K Lawsuit Over Missed Bahamas Show Date

According to TMZ, Lil Durk is being sued by Fresh Entertainment concert promoters in Nassau, Bahamas for missing a show back in December 2019. Durk, 30, was scheduled to perform at a concert in which promoters say they paid out $24,000 ahead of time plus promotional fees. However, the Chicago rapper never made it on stage. When Durk arrived in the Bahamas, immigration authorities reportedly refused to let him into the country after discovering that he had pending charges against him from an Atlanta shooting earlier that year.More from VIBE.comLil Durk And King Von's 2019 Attempted Murder Charges DroppedTy Dolla $ign...

