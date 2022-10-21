ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Search for habitable planets may have narrowed, study says

(CNN) – The most common type of star in our universe, an M dwarf, would likely not be able to handle nearby planets that could host life. That’s according to a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. In studying a planet orbiting an M dwarf 66...
A line of storms for our Tuesday afternoon…

(WALA) - Storms are on the way for our Tuesday. Early in the day through lunchtime, some light showers will pop up out ahead of the main line. The main line will work it’s way across our area this afternoon and exit to the east by this evening. The Storm Prediction Center does have most of our area in a marginal risk zone and parts of our area in a slight risk zone for severe weather. The storms will be rather isolated though, so widespread severe conditions are not expected. The good news is that the models are predicting better rain amounts, anywhere from ¼” to ½”.

