Daily Northwestern
Content warning: This story contains mention of suicidal ideation. I’m really not a fan of lying, so having to lie for so long has been difficult. Nevertheless, it’s time I just said it: I wasn’t here Fall Quarter of sophomore year because I was dismissed for bad grades. It’s not that I hated school or couldn’t manage it. I was in no mental space to start college when I did.
The Alice Kaplan Institute for the Humanities hosted its fall keynote, “Academic Energies: A Conversation Beyond Coping,” on Tuesday. The conversation, part of its 2022-23 yearlong dialogue “ENERGIES,” was led by African American studies and Asian American studies Prof. Nitasha Sharma and Penn State Prof. Tina Chen. The discussion focused on moving through and beyond academic cynicism and exhaustion in the face of external circumstances.
After eight years of discussion, Northwestern welcomed Sarah Klaper, the University’s first ombudsperson, last fall to help students navigate difficult situations on campus. Klaper and Carrie Thomas, program coordinator for the Office of the Ombudsperson, hosted an open house Oct. 13 to reintroduce the NU community to the role for the upcoming academic year.
